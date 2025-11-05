Review Roundup: David Harewood and Toby Jones in OTHELLO

"O, beware, my lord, of jealousy"

Tom Morris’ new West End production of William Shakespeare’s Othello is now open, starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona.

Directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris with music by PJ Harvey, this epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

What did the critics think?

Othello runs at Theatre Royal Haymarket until 17 January 2026

Photo Credits: Brinkhoff/Mögenburg

Aliya Al-Hassan, BroadwayWorld: Morris acknowledges the racism (to a point) and jealousy, but interestingly, leans into the mysogyny more than many productions. Strong women must inevitably be punished and there is no shying away from the bleak violence of both Iago and Othello, doled out to who they see as 'whores', 'trash' and 'strumpets'. Morris makes this play about gender more than race.

Arifa Akbar, The Guardian : This is every bit a “West End Othello” that is ravishing to look at, immaculately choreographed and darkly humorous. It is pacy and does not probe deeply or seek to connect the play’s manipulations with our era of Trumpian truths and lies (and our own trusting of the wrong people?). There is an impressive clarity of language and events as we hear how doubt against Desdemona’s virtue is first cast by her own father, Brabantio (Peter Guinness), who says “she deceived her father and may thee”, before Iago capitalises on it.

Sarah Crompton, WhatsOnStage: But the three central performances, all in their different ways, fail to gel. Harewood’s Othello is impressive in stillness; the moments when he is gazing at Desdemona full of wonder hint beautifully at the depth of feeling he contains. But there’s no directorial attempt to explain his sudden loss of confidence in her – always the crux of any Othello – or the moment when Iago’s poisonous insinuations suddenly infect him.

Andrzej Lukowski, TimeOut: Though it would be pushing it to say Tom Morris directs Othello as a comedy, he certainly wrings more laughs than usual out of Shakespeare’s great comedy. To be fair I don’t think I’d appreciated the extent to which previous productions I’ve seen had been using smart line reads to avoid giggles every time a character describes the villainous Iago – the greatest snake in English literature – as ‘honest’. Morris just cheerily milks it, and the result is a lighter-than-usual take on the play. Not out and out hilarious, but with a certain glossiness that speaks of a desire to go easy on a West End audience.

Clive Davis, The Times: Harewood is similarly understated in the title role. This military genius is suave and faintly self-satisfied, yet his descent into madness never really tugs at the emotions. Harewood falls heavily to the ground in the scene where Othello slips into a paralytic fit, but there’s not much light and shade to his verse-speaking. (It didn’t help, to be honest, that throughout the evening the audience was prone to chortle at scenes and lines that weren’t remotely comical.)

Dominic Cavendish, The Telegraph: Caitlin Fitzgerald’s terrific, finally terrified Desdemona, combining innocence with independent-mindedness, stands her ground too. Thus the production, which ably registers the play’s disconcerting notes of comedy, and throughline of avoidable tragedy, is anchored to psychological plausibility: how swiftly reason can unravel, and a happy couple spiral towards calamity. Vinette Robinson as Iago’s wife, Emilia, also taps due depth in the outraged dismay of a woman co-opted into the nightmare.

Alice Saville, The Independent: there’s a certain chemistry missing from their interactions – it doesn’t feel like this cool Desdemona is so sexually entranced by Othello that she can’t flee him, even when her life’s at stake. Morris is good at the moments of physical violence here – the whole audience winces together as we hear a spine snap, sharp as celery. The moments of psychological violence, less so. As Iago, Jones is completely convincing without channelling the inner darkness you’d expect from this destructive force. Instead, an excellent Vinette Robinson becomes the emotional heart of the play as Desdemona’s maid Emilia. “Men are but stomachs: they eat us, then they belch us,” she says, bitterly, before becoming consumed by her own quest for justice.

Nick Curtis, The Standard: There’s a lack of dynamism and propulsion to the direction. There’s also an uncertainty of tone: the endless assertions of Iago’s honesty come across as absurd rather than ironic. Multiple scenarios provoke titters rather than horror, including Iago’s invented account of Cassio (an unremarkable Luke Treadaway) sleepily snogging him in bed while dreaming of Desdemona, and Desdemona’s cry of “kill me tomorrow” on the point of her death.

Holly O'Mahony , London Theatre: Between them, this Shakespearean tragedy is in good hands, and if it’s not a revelatory production, it’s certainly a slick one, with each interaction fine-tuned and deftly choreographed – especially the violence. There are dagger fights that play out like tumbling dances, and as Harewood’s Othello headbutts or breaks a neck, Jon Nicholls’ sound effects to amplify these moments are chilling. By contrast, recorded compositions by the great PJ Harvey are unrolled in fleeting snippets and seem underused. Some moments are also slightly too seamless: Jones’s Iago kills off Tom Byrne’s Roderigo in a blur of flailing limbs and out-of-eyeshot plunging daggers that’s easy to miss.