Full Cast Set for OTHELLO Starring David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald

The full cast has been revealed for Tom Morris’ new West End production of Shakespeare’s Othello starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona.

Joining the already revealed David Harewood (Othello), Toby Jones (Iago), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona), Vinette Robinson (Emilia) and Luke Treadaway (Cassio) are: David Ahmad (Gratiano), Gethin Alderman (Nicos, Understudy Roderigo and Lodovico), Ewan Black (Montano, Understudy Iago and Fight Captain), Tom Byrne (Roderigo), Jonathan Cobb (Telemachos, Understudy Cassio, Montano and Memet), Peter Guinness (Brabantio), Felix Hayes (Duke of Venice), Jasmin Hinds (Julio/Julia, Understudy Emilia, Bianca and Nicos), Wela Mbusi (Memet, Marcus and Understudy Othello and Telemachos), Jude Owusu (Lodovico), Tom Peters (Vincenzio and Understudy Brabantio, Duke of Venice and Gratiano) and Rose Riley (Bianca and Understudy Desdemona).

The new production, which began rehearsals this week, is directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris (War Horse) with music by PJ Harvey. This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23 October 2025 until 17 January 2026. Over 1000 more tickets have been released due to phenenomenal demand, including extra tickets during the previews and an extra matinee on Thursday 30 October at 2.30pm.

This is the first of a series of contemporary Shakespeare productions created by Tom Morris for Chris Harper Productions to be staged in the West End over the next five years.