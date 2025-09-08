Full Cast Set for OTHELLO Starring David Harewood, Toby Jones and Caitlin FitzGerald

Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23 October 2025 until 17 January 2026.
The full cast has been revealed for Tom Morris’ new West End production of Shakespeare’s Othello starring David Harewood as Othello, Toby Jones as Iago and Caitlin Fitzgerald as Desdemona.
Joining the already revealed David Harewood (Othello), Toby Jones (Iago), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Desdemona), Vinette Robinson (Emilia) and Luke Treadaway (Cassio) are: David Ahmad (Gratiano), Gethin Alderman (Nicos, Understudy Roderigo and Lodovico), Ewan Black (Montano, Understudy Iago and Fight Captain), Tom Byrne (Roderigo), Jonathan Cobb (Telemachos, Understudy Cassio, Montano and Memet), Peter Guinness (Brabantio), Felix Hayes (Duke of Venice), Jasmin Hinds (Julio/Julia, Understudy Emilia, Bianca and Nicos), Wela Mbusi (Memet, Marcus and Understudy Othello and Telemachos), Jude Owusu (Lodovico), Tom Peters (Vincenzio and Understudy Brabantio, Duke of Venice and Gratiano) and Rose Riley (Bianca and Understudy Desdemona).
The new production, which began rehearsals this week, is directed by Tony Award-winner Tom Morris (War Horse) with music by PJ Harvey. This epic story of manipulation, jealousy and toxic masculinity explores the darker side of power, rage and desire.
Performances begin at Theatre Royal Haymarket from 23 October 2025 until 17 January 2026. Over 1000 more tickets have been released due to phenenomenal demand, including extra tickets during the previews and an extra matinee on Thursday 30 October at 2.30pm.
This is the first of a series of contemporary Shakespeare productions created by Tom Morris for Chris Harper Productions to be staged in the West End over the next five years.
Joining Tom Morris and PJ Harvey on the creative team are Ti Green (Designer), Jon Nicholls (Sound Design and Additional Music), Richard Howell (Lighting Design), Nina Dunn (Projection Design), Anna Cooper CDG (Casting), Yarit Dor (Movement and Intimacy Director) Kate Waters (Fight Director) Dominic Skinner (Make-up Design), Suzanne Scotcher (Hair & Wigs Design), Katie Henry (Associate Director), Bethan Mary-James (Assistant Director), Sabia Smith (Costume Supervisor), Mariama Bojang (Assistant Costume Designer), Damian Partington (Production Manager), Rob Casey and Genna Hill for Ammomite Studios (Technical Directors), Katie Balmforth and Zoe Wilson (Props Supervisors), Zachary Woodman (Associate Sound Designers), Kellon Kutz (Associate Wigs and Hair), Carol Fairlamb (Voice Coach), Aundrea Fudge (Dialect Coach), Dom Coyote (Singing Coach), Samantha Adams (Dramatherapist). NeuroTour (Physiotherapy), Sheena Linden (Company Manager), Ashley Mochan (Technical Stage Manager), Andy McCarthy (Deputy Stage Manager), Siobhan Scott (Assistant Stage Manager – Book Cover), Ebony Fosuhene (Assistant Stage Manager), Sean Dupont (Technical Swing), Charlotte Stidwell (Head of Wardrobe), Sharon Trickett (Head of Wigs, Hair and Make-Up), Jake Hanks (Head of Sound), Jonathan Harrison-Walsh (Head of Automation) and Harvey Saunders Woolley (Sound 2).