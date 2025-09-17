Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK and Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile. Check out the photos below!

Death on the Nile stars Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot), Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne), Bob Barrett (Colonel Race), Libby Alexandra-Cooper as Linnet Ridgeway, Camilla Anvar as Rosalie Otterbourne, Howard Gossington as Atticus Praed, Esme Hough as Jacqueline de Bellefort, Helen Katamba as Annabelle Pennington, Nye Occomore as Simon Doyle, Nicholas Prasad as Ramses Praed and Terence Wilton as Septimus Troy, with David Boyle, Max Dinnen and Nadia Shash in the ensemble.



Death on the Nile reunites writer/adaptor Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story. The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford and finish on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.



On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder. As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?