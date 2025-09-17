 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal

The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford and finish on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.

By: Sep. 17, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the UK and Ireland Tour of Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile. Check out the photos below!

Death on the Nile stars Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot), Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne), Bob Barrett (Colonel Race), Libby Alexandra-Cooper as Linnet Ridgeway, Camilla Anvar as Rosalie Otterbourne, Howard Gossington as Atticus Praed, Esme Hough as Jacqueline de Bellefort, Helen Katamba as Annabelle Pennington, Nye Occomore as Simon Doyle, Nicholas Prasad as Ramses Praed and Terence Wilton as Septimus Troy, with David Boyle, Max Dinnen and Nadia Shash in the ensemble.  

Death on the Nile reunites writer/adaptor Ken Ludwig, director Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution) and producers Fiery Angel for the European premiere of a new adaptation of the globally celebrated Agatha Christie story.  The UK & Ireland Tour will open on 26 September at the Lowry in Salford and finish on 23 May 2026 at Plymouth Theatre Royal.

On board a luxurious cruise under the heat of the Egyptian sun, a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is cut short by a brutal murder.  As secrets that have been buried in the sands of time finally resurface, can the world-famous detective, Hercule Poirot, untangle the web of lies and solve another crime?

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Bob Barrett (Colonel Race)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Camilla Anvar (Rosalie Otterbourne)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Esme Hough (Jacqueline de Bellefort)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne) and Camilla Anvar (Rosalie Otterbourne)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Helen Katamba (Annabelle Pennington)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Libby Alexandra-Cooper (Linnet Ridgeway)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Mark Hadfield (Hercule Poirot)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Nicholas Prasad (Ramses Praed)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Nye Occomore (Simon Doyle), Mark Hadfield (Poirot), and Bob Barrett (Colonel Race)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Terence Wilton (Septimus Troy) and Lucy Bailey (director)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Terence Wilton (Septimus Troy)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
David Boyle (ensemble) and Nadia Shash (ensemble)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Esme Hough (Jacqueline de Bellefort)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Lucy Bailey (director) and Mark Hadfield (Poirot)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Lucy Bailey (director)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Lucy Waterhouse (associate director) and Howard Gossington (Atticus Praed)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Mark Hadfield (Poirot) and Bob Barrett (Colonel Race)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Mark Hadfield (Poirot) and Esme Hough (Jacqueline de Bellefort)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Mark Hadfield (Poirot), Esme Hough (Jacqueline) and Lucy Bailey (director)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Max Dinnen (ensemble)

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Nye Occomore (Simon Doyle) r

Photos: DEATH ON THE NILE UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal Image
Terence Wilton (Septimus Troy) and Glynis Barber (Salome Otterbourne)


Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Art
20 ratings

Art
Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
24 ratings

Jeff Ross: Take a Banana for the Ride
Mamma Mia!
37 ratings

Mamma Mia!
Call Me Izzy
41 ratings

Call Me Izzy

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos