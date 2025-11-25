Photos: BALLET SHOES At National Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The National Theatre has released first look photos of the festive return of Kendall Feaver’s acclaimed adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s best-selling book Ballet Shoes. Ballet Shoes’ return forms part of Director and Co-CEO Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural season and will run in the Olivier theatre until 21 February 2026.

The cast includes Sienna Arif-Knights as Petrova Fossil, Julie Armstrong in the Ensemble, Raj Bajaj as Jai, Rosie Boore in the Ensemble, Eryck Brahmania as Prince, Chrissy Brooke in the Ensemble, Nina Cassells as Pauline Fossil, Luke Cinque-White as Flyman, Pandora Colin as Dr Jakes, Stephanie Elstob as a Swing, Sebastian Goffin as a Swing, Shailan Gohil in the Ensemble, Mark Hammersley in the Ensemble, Georges Hann as Flyman, Nadine Higgin as Theo, Gracie Hodson-Prior as Winifred, Anoushka Lucas as Sylvia, Scarlett Monahan as Posy Fossil, Kaitlyn Moore in the Ensemble, Lesley Nicol as Nana, Anu Ogunmefun in the Ensemble, Suzy Osadchyi as a Swing, Xolisweh Ana Richards as Katerina Federovksy, Gabriela Rodriguez in the Ensemble, Justin Salinger as Great Uncle Matthew/Fidolia/Mr French/Mr Sholsky/Madame Manoff and Katie Singh in the Ensemble.

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn’t built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Directed by Katy Rudd with set designer Frankie Bradshaw, costume designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher, casting directors Bryony Jarvis-Taylor CDG and Martin Poile CDG, classical coach Cira Robinson, fight director Haruka Kuroda, dialect coach Penny Dyer, voice coaches Cathleen McCarron and Zoe Littleton, associate choreographer Luke Cinque-White, associate lighting designer Imogen Clarke, associate sound designer Jonas Roebuck, associate video designer Hayley Egan, associate illusions Sam Lupton and staff director Jasmine Teo.

The National Theatre is delighted to once again be collaborating throughout the Ballet Shoes run with Coram, the UK’s first and longest continuing children’s charity who provide adoption services for families and children across the capital and beyond.

Ballet Shoes will play in the Olivier theatre until 21 February 2026, with a press night on Tuesday 25 November 2025. Recommended for ages 7 to 107!

Photo Credit: Alastair Muir

Eryck Brahmania and Xolisweh Ana Richards