Photo Flash: Simon Callow, Sophie Isaacs, Kevin Clifton, and More Film WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS Concert

The concert will be available to stream from 20 December 2020 to 1 January 2021.

Dec. 9, 2020  

On Sunday 6 December, stars gathered at the Actors' Church (St Paul's Church) in London's Covent Garden, to film the concert: We Need A Little Christmas, in support of Shelter and Crisis at Christmas. The concert will be available to stream from 20 December 2020 to 1 January 2021 via Stream.theatre.

Check out photos from the filming below!

Denise Welch and Amy Hart hosted the event and you'll be able to watch performances from Dame Maureen Lipman, Courtney Act, David Bedella, Simon Callow, Kevin Clifton, Brenda Edwards, Sheila Ferguson, Dom Hartley-Harris, Sophie Isaacs, Cassidy Janson, Charlie Kristensen (#CheerUpCharlie), Lydia Lucy, Lee Mead, Peter Polycarpou, Jodie Prenger, Sharon Rose, Sally Ann Triplett and The Vivienne, along with Brian Conley and the cast of A Christmas Carol - The Musical and the West End Gospel Choir.

We Need A Little Christmas is produced by Thomas Hopkins & Michael Quinn for Ginger Quiff Media and Guy Chapman.



