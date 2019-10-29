Photo Flash: New Photos of the West End Production of DEATH OF A SALESMAN

The West End transfer of the highly acclaimed Young Vic production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Cindy Tolan and starring Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke began its run at the Piccadilly Theatre in London on Friday 24 October 2019, where it will run until 4 January 2020.

Wendell Pierce and Sharon D Clarke play Willy and Linda Loman and Sope Dirisu and Natey Jones play their sons, Biff and Happy Loman.

The cast also includes Ian Bonar as Bernard, Trevor Cooper as Charley, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as The Woman and Jenny, Joseph Mydell as Ben Loman, Matthew Seadon-Young as Howard Wagner and Stanley, Nenda Neurer as Letta and Carole Stennett as Miss Forsythe and Femi Tomowo as Willy Loman's father and musician.

Wendell Pierce's many other credits include The Wire, Suits and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Olivier award-winning Sharon D. Clarke has just won a Life-time achievement award at the inaugural Black Theatre Awards.

Following her recent award-winning successes on Company and Angels in America, Marianne Elliott co-directs Death of a Salesman with Miranda Cromwell, who worked as Associate Director on both shows. Together, they bring a unique vision to one of the greatest plays of the twentieth century, seen through the eyes of an African-American family.

Marianne Elliott and Miranda Cromwell are joined on the creative team by designer Anna Fleischle, lighting designer Aideen Malone, sound designer Carolyn Downing, composer and musical director by Femi Temowo; with fight direction by Yarit Dor and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.





