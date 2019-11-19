Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For SNOWFLAKE at the Kiln Theatre

The London première of Mike Bartlett's latest play Snowflake will run at Kiln Theatre over Christmas. Clare Lizzimore directs Elliot Levey (Andy) and Ellen Robertson (Maya) who created their roles in the original run at Old Fire Station in Oxford; and they will be joined by Amber James (Natalie). The production opens on 16 December, with previews from 10 December; and also announced today ,the production extends for an additional week, now running until 25 January 2020. For a full schedule over Christmas, please see the website.

Andy's 43. He loves nostalgic TV and pints down the pub. His daughter Maya is 21. She left home three years ago and hasn't spoken to him since. This Christmas, Andy knows she's coming back - Maya knows she's not.

Snowflake is an epic story about generational conflict, fathers and daughters, and whether we're living in the best or worst of times...

The critically acclaimed festive hit by Olivier Award-winning and BAFTA-nominated Mike Bartlett, directed by Olivier Award-winner Clare Lizzimore, makes its London debut at Kiln Theatre.

