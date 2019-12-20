Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For SHACKLETON AND HIS STOWAWAY at Park Theatre

Rehearsal images are today released for Shackleton and His Stowaway, which opens the Park90 2020 season at Park Theatre on 8th January.

Check them out below!

Following two sell-out runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2018 and at London's Cervantes Theatre, Shackleton and his Stowaway will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the discovery of the Antarctic, with the anniversary date falling on 30th January 2020. This thrilling two-hander is based on historical facts, exploring a fictionalised relationship between Ernest Shackleton and the young stowaway who boarded Endurance.

www.parktheatre.co.uk

Box office: 020 7870 6876



