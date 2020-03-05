Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For CITY OF ANGELS at the Garrick Theatre

Josie Rourke's critically acclaimed and Olivier Award winning production of City of Angels makes its West End transfer five years since opening at the Donmar Warehouse in 2014. With a swinging score by Cy Coleman and David Zippel and a brilliantly witty book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels is a musical love letter to the glamorous world of old Hollywood and film noir. The musical will play at the Garrick Theatre for a limited season, with previews from Thursday 5 March 2020, reuniting the production's entire creative team.

BRIT Award winning singer Nicola Roberts (Girls Aloud), Grammy and Emmy nominee Vanessa Williams (Desperate Housewives, Ugly Betty) and Theo James (Divergent, Insurgent, Allegiant) all make their West End debuts. They are joined by Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, Young Frankenstein), Rosalie Craig, who played the lead role in the recent gender-twist hit revival, Company, Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn (Show Boat) and RSC stage actor Jonathan Slinger.

The cast also includes Marc Elliott, Nick Cavaliere, Adam Fogarty, Mark Penfold, Rob Houchen, Joshua St Clair and Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid as the Angel City 4.

Tickets and information: www.cityofangelsmusical.co.uk





