Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with SOHO CINDERS

Article Pixel Oct. 18, 2019  

Get a peek inside rehearsal for Soho Cinders featuring Luke Bayer and Millie O'Connell. They are joined by Lewis Asquith, Christopher Coleman, Ewan Gillies, Tori Hargreaves, Natalie Harman, Michaela Stern, with an ensemble cast featuring Jade Bailey, Thomas Ball, Luke Byrne, Ben Darcy, Laura Fulgenzi, Danny Lane, Savannah Reed, Melissa Rose.

When impoverished student Robbie (Luke Bayer) becomes romantically involved with engaged London Mayoral candidate James Prince (Lewis Asquith), his lap-dancing step-sisters become the least of his problems! James and Robbie's worlds collide forcing them to fight for their own fairy-tale ending. Celebrating London's most colourful district and mixing politics, sex-scandals and true love, Soho Cinders is a deliciously naughty musical update of the Cinderella fairy tale boasting an infectious score with Music by George Stiles and Lyrics by Anthony Drewe with Book by Anthony Drewe and Elliot Davis.

Soho Cinders will run nine weeks from Thursday 24 October to Saturday 21 December.

Director Will Keith, Choreographer Adam Haigh, Musical Director Sarah Morrison, Associate Musical Director Joe Louis Robinson, Set Designer Justin Williams, Lighting Designer Jack Weir, Sound Designer Andrew Johnson, Costume Designer Nicole Garbett

Producers: Will Keith for Theatre Syndicate London and Starting OverTheatricals Ltd in association with Kyle Tovey for AKT Management.

Photo Credit: PND Photography

Luke Bayer

Luke Bayer, Millie O'Connell

Luke Bayer, Millie O'Connell

Michaela Stern and Natalie Harman

Thomas Ball and Luke Byrne

Michaela Stern

Natalie Harman

Lewis Asquith and Luke Bayer

Christopher Coleman

Jade Bailey and Savannah Reed

Tori Hargreaves

Millie O'Connell

Lewis Asquith, Ewan Gillies and Melissa Rose



