Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The critically-acclaimed hit Girl from the North Country, written and directed byConor McPherson with music and lyrics by Bob Dylan, is to play at the Gielgud Theatre in the West End for a limited season from 10 December 2019 to 1 February 2020. Girl from the North Country opens in the West End following a run at the Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto, opening 28 September 2019, and prior to the Broadway production opening in March 2020 at The Belasco Theatre.

The full cast for Girl from the North Country at the Gielgud Theatre includes Daniel Bailey, Colin Bates, Katie Brayben, Anna Jane Casey,Nicholle Cherrie, David Ganly, Simon Gordon, Steffan Harri, David Haydn, Rachel John, Sidney Kean, Finbar Lynch, Donald Sage Mackay, Gloria Obianyo, Ferdy Roberts, Wendy Somerville, Gemma Sutton, Shaq Taylor and Alan Vicary.





