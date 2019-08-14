Photo Flash: First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND at Southwark Playhouse

Produced by The British Theatre Academy, this is a youth production of the multi award-winning Broadway hit, from the Tony Award-winning songwriting team of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Anastasia, Seussical, Ragtime).

Once On This Island is directed and choreographed by multi award-winning Lee Proud - Offie Award winner Best Choreographer for Grand Hotel (2016) and Allegro (2017), both staged at Southwark Playhouse.

Once On This Island, with a poignant story and catchy Caribbean-flavoured score, received eight Tony nominations, including Best Musical, Book and Score. Its UK premiere, starring Sharon D Clarke, won the 1995 Best New Musical Olivier Award, and a critically acclaimed revival, starring Lea Salonga, has just completed a year-long Broadway run, where it was nominated for eight Tony Awards, winning Best Revival of a Musical.

This full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love gainst the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

Once On This Island will run from Friday August 9 - Saturday August 31.

Photo Credit: Eliza Wilmot





