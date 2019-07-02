Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Jul. 2, 2019  

Michael Frayn's award winning Noises Off makes a welcome return to the Lyric Hammersmith nearly forty years since it premiered to great acclaim at the theatre in 1982 and instantly became an iconic British comedy. The multi award winning backstage comedy, which runs from 27 June until 27 July, will be directed by Jeremy Herrin and designed by Max Jones in a new production.

With technical brilliance and split-second timing, it takes us behind the scenes with a company of actors in a hilarious and heartfelt tribute to the unpredictability of life in the theatre.

Hailed as one of the funniest plays of all time, Noises Off makes its triumphant return to the Lyric almost 40 years on, in a bold new production by Jeremy Herrin (Wolf Hall/This House) for fans to enjoy and new audiences to discover.

The cast includes Lois Chimimba, Jonathan Cullen, Debra Gillett, Amy Morgan, Enyi Okoronkwo, Lloyd Owen, Daniel Rigby, Simon Rouse and Meera Syal.

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Debra Gillett, Meera Syal, and Daniel Rigby

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Debra Gillett, Meera Syal, and Daniel Rigby

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Debra Gillett and Meera Syal

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Debra Gillett, JoNathan Cullen, and Meera Syal

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
JoNathan Cullen, Meera Syal, and Daniel Rigby

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Meera Syal

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Meera Syal

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Meera Syal

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Meera Syal, Lois Chimimba, and Lloyd Owen

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off

Photo Flash: First Look at NOISES OFF at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre
Company of Noises Off



    popup