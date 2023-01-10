Philharmonia Orchestra Will Perform Live To Roald Dahl's REVOLTING RHYMES Next Month

The Philharmonia Orchestra, conducted by Terry Davis, will perform live to Roald Dahl's classic Revolting Rhymes at the Royal Festival Hall in this family-friendly concert on Sunday 12 February at 3pm.

Dahl's beloved Revolting Rhymes, illustrated by Quentin Blake, are ingeniously interwoven in this two-part animation. Hear the stories of best friends Snow White and Red Riding Hood, Cindy and boy-next-door Jack, and a Wolf with his own hair-raising tales to tell.

The Orchestra performs live on stage below the Royal Festival Hall's huge screen. Ben Locket's inventive score is a great introduction to live orchestral music for young children.

Commissioned by the BBC to mark Roald Dahl's centenary in 2016, Revolting Rhymes was created by Magic Light Pictures, makers of Room on the Broom and The Gruffalo. The all-star recorded voice cast includes Tamsin Greig, Gemma Chan, Rose Leslie, David Walliams, Rob Brydon, and Dominic West as the Wolf.

PG, recommended for ages 5+