Phil Wang Announces UK and Ireland Leg of World Tour For Spring 2023

Following releasing his first critically acclaimed Netflix stand-up special and book, plus subsequently touring in the USA and at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Montreal's Just For Laughs Comedy Festival and the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Phil Wang (That's My Time with David Letterman, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Live At The Apollo) announces the UK & Ireland leg of his world tour for Spring 2023. From the 23rd March to the to the 18th June, Phil is set to explore race, family, nipples, and everything else that's been going on in his Philly little life over 36 shows at theatres including Edinburgh's Queen Hall on the 6th May, Dublin's Vicar Street on the 13th May and Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall in London the 19th May.

Due to phenomenal demand, Phil is returning to perform in New York City at the Gramercy Theatre on the 3rd of December ahead of his UK & Ireland leg.

Tickets for the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall are available for members pre-sale on 6th October and on general sale on 7th October. All other tour tickets are on general sale now at philwang.co.uk

In the last year alone, Phil became the first UK comedian to tape and release a Netflix Original stand-up comedy special during the pandemic with Philly Philly Wang Wang and the only non-US comedian spotlighted on That's My Time With David Letterman (Netflix), alongside performing on Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) and appearing in a recurring guest role on Amy Schumer's comedy-drama Life & Beth (Hulu).

These appearances add to countless show credits including hosting Live at the Apollo (BBC2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), QI (BBC2), Would I Lie to You? (BBC1), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (C4), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Drunk History (Comedy Central), The Great British Bake Off: Extra Slice (C4) and series 7 of Taskmaster (DAVE). Previously, Phil recorded a fifteen-minute stand-up special for Netflix as part of The Comedy Lineup, one of only two non-US acts in the series.

Phil's first book, Sidesplitter, was released last year to critical acclaim, featuring on The Times and Sunday Times' Books of the Year list. In this combined comic memoir and observational essay, he reflects on his experiences as a Eurasian man in the West and in the East.

Phil has also written and starred in his own Radio 4 special, Wangsplaining which won Best Scripted Comedy (Longform) at the 2020 BBC Audio Awards, and in two series of Daphne Sounds Expensive for Radio 4 with his Foster's Newcomer Award nominated sketch trio, Daphne. He has also fronted an original audio series on Audible called Phil Wang Hates Horror, co-hosts the hit podcast BudPod, and recently presented an episode of Radio 4's Archive Hour entitled Disorienting.

Phil has performed at international comedy festivals including Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (he has returned to both this year), plus the New Zealand Comedy Festival. His critically acclaimed live show, Philly Philly Wang Wang, broke records at the 2019 Edinburgh Fringe, selling out its entire run before the festival even began, and subsequently selling out a final extra show in the 750-seater Pleasance Grand. His ensuing national tour was extended due to phenomenal demand and included two shows at the London Palladium. Phil also recently completed his first ever US tour, performing to sell-out crowds across the country, including 2 sell-out shows in Los Angeles as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival.