Paul Taylor-Mills Will Serve as Artistic Director of The Other Palace

Bill Kenwright appoints his long-standing collaborator, Paul Taylor-Mills, to be Artistic Director of The Other Palace. Paul Taylor-Mills returns to the venue, following a previous role as Advisory Producer from 2016 - 2018, while it was owned by Andrew Lloyd-Webber. Paul launches his season of work for The Other Palace with the award-winning Heathers the Musical, which runs from 25 November - 20 February 2022.

Paul Taylor-Mills, Artistic Director, The Other Palace said: "I am absolutely delighted to be returning to The Other Palace as its new Artistic Director and launching my tenure with Heathers the Musical, all under the helm of Bill Kenwright.

I have had the pleasure of working with Bill and his incredible team for many years and the opportunity for us to have a London home for our projects is a dream come true.

The Other Palace is an incredible building and I'm looking forward to re-opening the space with Heathers. We've been incredible lucky with the show but there's nothing like seeing it on the stage it was always intended to live on.

I'm looking forward to this next chapter and would like to thank Bill for his unfaltering loyalty and trust in me."

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bill Kenwright Ltd, the company founded by West End and Broadway theatre producer and director Bill Kenwright, recently purchased The Other Palace Theatre from Andrew Lloyd Webber's LW Theatres.

The Other Palace was redeveloped in 2012, with a 308-seat performance space, separate state-of-the-art studio, bar, and restaurant, making it the first newly built theatre complex in central London in 30 years. LW Theatres has owned and operated the theatre, since 2015.

Bill Kenwright Ltd will be announcing the reopening date and first production in the coming days.