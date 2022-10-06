Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pascal Theatre Company Announces World Première of 12:37

The production will run 29 November – 21 December at Finborough Theatre

Oct. 06, 2022  
Pascal Theatre Company today announces the world première of 12:37 at Finborough Theatre, the new play from award-winning writer and director Julia Pascal. The drama opens at Finborough Theatre on 1 December, with previews from 29 November, and runs until 21 December.

At 12:37pm on 22 July 1946, the King David Hotel in Jerusalem was bombed. Ninety-one people were killed, forty-six wounded. The explosion was carried out by right-wing Zionists, targeting the headquarters of the British in Palestine.

Two Irish Jewish brothers journey from Dublin to combat antisemitism on the streets of East London. Their Irish nationalism propels them towards Jewish nationalism in the common struggle against British Imperialism.

12:37 raises complex and controversial questions around Jewish violence, homeland and national identity in a stunning new play that is both a hard-hitting historical epic and an intimate family drama.

Julia Pascal says: "A secret history of how Irish nationalism influenced Jewish nationalists is at the heart of this play. The text is influenced by interviews with men who fought the British in Palestine and also by my own Dublin Jewish family and their conflicted relationships with Israel."





