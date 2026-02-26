Park Theatre Unveils New Celebrity Guest Sheriffs For WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 4

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Park Theatre has announced a new wave of celebrity guest sheriffs for WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 4, the fourth instalment of its fundraising comedy event, running May 11 through June 27, 2026.

At each performance, a different celebrity guest will step into the central role of Sheriff completely unrehearsed. Equipped with an earpiece feeding them lines in real time, the guest must attempt to solve a murder while navigating the unfolding action.

Newly announced guest sheriffs include Adjoa Andoh, Liz Carr, Julian Clary, Kerry Ellis, Chris McCausland, Michael Palin, Alison Steadman, Cathy Tyson, and David Suchet. They join previously announced returning sheriffs including Gillian Anderson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Jim Broadbent, Hugh Bonneville, Adrian Dunbar, Emma Thompson, and Sandi Toksvig, with Ian McKellen returning to lend his voice.

Set in the fictional Wild West town of Graveside, the 2026 production will transform the entire theatre building into an immersive environment for the first time, extending from the street outside to the bars, foyers, and auditoria. Studio space Park90 will become “The Last Chance Saloon,” offering themed drinks, live music, and additional immersive elements for select ticket holders.

The cast accompanying the guest sheriffs includes Toby Baddeley as Buck Steed, Caroline Deverill as Dawn Frencham, Gabriel Fogarty-Graveson as Jim Ranson, Iona Fraser as Verity Hargreaves, Edward Kaye as James Early, Ian Oakley as Willy the Pianist, Matthew Romain as Rev. Virgil, and Susanna Wolff as Meg Frencham.

WHODUNNIT [UNREHEARSED] 4 serves as a key fundraiser for Park Theatre, which does not receive regular public subsidy. Proceeds support the theatre’s operations, development of new work, and community and education programmes.

Further celebrity guest sheriffs will be announced.