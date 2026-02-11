PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Return to the West End

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Paranormal Activity will return to its Ambassadors Theatre home this August after a brief hiatus, marking a third extension for the hit production. Currently playing through until Saturday, 25 April 2026, the nerve-shredding West End scare-fest returns to the capital from Saturday, 8 August 2026, where the first booking period of its new season runs through until Saturday, 3 October.

Please note that, from Saturday, 8 August 2026, the show's performance schedule will be evenings Monday – Saturday at 7.30pm with Friday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.

Blurring the line between cinema and live theatre, Paranormal Activity has been hailed as a ‘relentlessly frightening – arm-clutchingly, stranger-embracingly so '(Metro) theatrical experience — leaving audiences jumping out of their seats and questioning what's lurking in the dark long after the curtain falls.

Full casting to be announced.

Praised for its inventive storytelling and terrifying atmosphere, Paranormal Activity is a must-see event for thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike. Paranormal Activity began a North American tour last autumn, with dates including the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre and the Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles. It has recently opened at the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC and begins performances for its final date, The American Conservatory Theatre, San Francisco later this month.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren't haunted, people are… Inspired by the iconic, terrifying film series, Paranormal Activity is a new story live on stage.

A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon, Paranormal Activity, is directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk's Founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose pulse-pounding theatrical thriller Grey House chilled Broadway audiences.

Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide. Immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces, and psychological tension, Levi Holloway's script offers a bold reinterpretation of the original, blending domestic horror with mind-bending theatricality. Felix Barrett, known for breaking boundaries between audience and performer, brings his signature visionary style to the production. With innovative staging and chilling soundscapes, Paranormal Activity invites audiences to witness the inexplicable up close—and feel the fear in real time.

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as Set and Costume Designer, Illusions by Chris Fisher, Anna Watson as Lighting Designer, Gareth Fry as Sound Designer, Video Design by Luke Halls and Casting Direction by Stuart Burt CDG and Ginny Schiller CDG.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the West End stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.