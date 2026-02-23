PARANORMAL ACTIVITY Will Embark on UK and Ireland Tour

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The West End hit Paranormal Activity will embark on a major UK and Ireland tour from September 2026. Opening at Richmond Theatre on Saturday, 5 September 2026, the chilling theatrical experience will visit towns and cities nationwide until May 2027, giving audiences across the country a chance to witness the haunting phenomenon that has taken the West End by storm. Originally developed at Leeds Playhouse, the production returns this Christmas for a spine-chilling festive run.

Today’s tour news follows the recent announcement that, following phenomenal demand, Paranormal Activity will return to the West End this summer, marking the third extension for the nerve-shredding scare fest. The show is currently playing at the Ambassadors Theatre until Saturday, 25 April and returns to the venue from Saturday, 8 August. Full tour casting is to be announced.

A new story inspired by the worldwide horror phenomenon, Paranormal Activity, is directed by immersive theatre pioneer and Punchdrunk’s Founder and Artistic Director, Felix Barrett and written by playwright Levi Holloway, whose pulse-pounding theatrical thriller Grey House chilled Broadway audiences.

James and Lou move from Chicago to London to escape their past, but they soon discover that places aren’t haunted, people are...This thrilling West End hit is inspired by the iconic, hugely popular film series, Paranormal Activity, with a brand-new story live on stage. Now embarking on its first ever UK and Ireland tour after a sell-out, extended run in London, this chilling production promises to keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish. Hold your nerve...

Blurring the line between cinema and live theatre, Paranormal Activity has been hailed as a ‘relentlessly frightening – arm-clutchingly, stranger-embracingly so’ (Metro) theatrical experience — leaving audiences jumping out of their seats and questioning what’s lurking in the dark long after the curtain falls.

Paranormal Activity reimagines the modern ghost story with an unsettling intimacy only theatre can provide. Immersing audiences in an atmosphere of creeping dread, unseen forces, and psychological tension, Levi Holloway’s script offers a bold reinterpretation of the original, blending domestic horror with mind-bending theatricality. Felix Barrett, known for breaking boundaries between audience and performer, brings his signature visionary style to the production. With innovative staging and chilling soundscapes, Paranormal Activity invites audiences to witness the inexplicable up close—and feel the fear in real time.

The creative team also includes Fly Davis as Set and Costume Designer, Illusions by Chris Fisher, Anna Watson as Lighting Designer, Gareth Fry as Sound Designer, Video Design by Luke Halls and Casting Direction by Ginny Schiller CDG.

Released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, the original Paranormal Activity is a master class in psychological terror. Reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation, the film became a global sensation, grossing nearly $200 million worldwide and kicking off a blockbuster franchise spanning seven feature films. Now, the legacy of fear comes to the intimate world of the theatre as the terrifying phenomenon transitions to the West End stage. Get ready to experience Paranormal Activity in real life.

The show will play a simultaneous run at the Ambassadors Theatre in London’s West End where it is playing until Saturday, 25 April. After a short break, it returns to the theatre from Saturday, 8 August. Praised for its inventive storytelling and terrifying atmosphere, Paranormal Activity is a must-see event for thrill-seekers and theatre lovers alike. Paranormal Activity began a North American tour last autumn, with dates including the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, the Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre, Los Angeles, the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington DC and had recently started its final US haunting at the American Conservatory Theatre in San Francisco.

Paranormal Activity is produced by Simon Friend & Hanna Osmolska for Melting Pot in association with Gavin Kalin, Ken Davenport, Jenny King, Patrick Gracey, Jonathan & Rae Corr and Leeds Playhouse.

Tour Dates

Richmond – Richmond Theatre (Saturday 5 – Saturday 12 September 2026)

Milton Keynes – Milton Keynes Theatre (Tuesday 15 – Saturday 19 September 2026)

Glasgow – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 22 – Saturday 26 September 2026)

York – Grand Opera House (Tuesday 29 September – Saturday 3 October 2026)

Woking – New Victoria Theatre (Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026)

Cheltenham – Everyman Theatre (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026)

Canterbury – Marlowe Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026)

Birmingham – Alexandra Theatre (Tuesday 27 – Saturday 31 October 2026)

Norwich – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 10 – Saturday 14 November 2026)

Salford – The Lowry (Tuesday 17 – Saturday 21 November 2026)

Brighton – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 November 2026)

Bath – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 December 2026)

Leeds – Leeds Playhouse (Wednesday 9 – Thursday 24 December 2026)

Southampton – Mayflower Theatre (Wednesday 6 – Saturday 9 January 2027)

Aylesbury – Waterside Theatre (Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 January 2027)

Cardiff – Wales Millennium Centre (Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 January 2027)

Belfast – Grand Opera House (Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 January 2027)

Edinburgh – King’s Theatre (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 February 2027)

Wolverhampton – Grand Theatre (Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 February 2027)

Sheffield – Lyceum Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 February 2027)

Nottingham – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 February 2027)

Aberdeen – His Majesty’s Theatre (Tuesday 2 – Saturday 6 March 2027)

Shrewsbury – Severn Theatre (Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 March 2027)

Cambridge – Arts Theatre (Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 March 2027)

Plymouth – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 30 March – Saturday 3 April 2027)

Bradford – Alhambra Theatre (Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 April 2027)

Newcastle – Theatre Royal (Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 April 2027)

Hull – New Theatre (Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 April 2027)

Liverpool – Empire Theatre (Tuesday 27 April – Saturday 1 May 2027)

Inverness – Eden Court (Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 May 2027)

Northampton – Derngate Theatre (Tuesday 11 – Saturday 15 May 2027)

Dublin – Bord Gáis Theatre (Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 May 2027)

Cork – Everyman Theatre (Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 May 2027)