Owain Arthur Joins GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Guys & Dolls is booking at the Bridge Theatre until 24 February 2024.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

Owain Arthur will play the role of Nathan Detroit in Nicholas Hytner’s critically acclaimed immersive production of Guys & Dolls. Arthur will have his first performance on 17 July 2023 replacing Daniel Mays, who will return to the role on 16 October.

Owain Arthur joins the cast which comprises Cedric Neal (Nicely-Nicely Johnson), Andrew Richardson (Sky Masterson), Celinde Schoenmaker (Sarah Brown) and Marisha Wallace (Miss Adelaide). Also appearing are Jordan Castle (Harry the Horse), Cornelius Clarke (Lieutenant Brannigan), Cameron Johnson (Big Jule), Anthony O’Donnell (Arvide Abernathy), Mark Oxtoby (Benny Southstreet), Ryan Pidgen (Rusty Charlie) and Katy Secombe (General Cartwright). Completing the cast are Iroy AbesamisSimon Anthony, Lydia Bannister, Kathryn Barnes, Callum Bell, Cindy Belliot, Petrelle Dias, Ike Fallon, Leslie Garcia Bowman, George Ioannides, Robbie McMillan, Perry O’Dea, James Revell, Charlotte Scott, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Isabel Snaas, Sasha Wareham and Dale White in the ensemble.

Arthur continues his collaboration with Nicholas Hytner having previously performed in the West End run and international tour of One Man, Two Guvnors, leading the cast as Francis Henshall, and The History Boys at The National Theatre. His other theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet for the RSC, Birdsong at Harold Pinter Theatre and The Comedy of Errors for Manchester Royal Exchange. On television his credits include Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, London Kills, A Confession, Hard Sun, Death in Paradise, Hinterland and Babylon. On film he has been in Coffee Wars, The One and Only Ivan, White Island, Willkommen im Krieg, Eldra, Mr Nice and The Patrol.

Nicholas Hytner said “I’m delighted that Owain Arthur will be joining the company of Guys & Dolls. He was outstanding in One Man, Two Guvnors and he promises to be a tremendous Nathan Detroit.”

Guys & Dolls – a musical fable of Broadway, based on the story and characters of Damon Runyon – opened on 14 March 2023, marking Hytner’s first musical presented at The Bridge.

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. It has more hit songs, more laughs and more romance than any show ever written. The seating is wrapped around the action while the immersive tickets transport you to the streets of Manhattan and the bars of Havana in the unlikeliest of love stories. Join us on Broadway for the explosion of joy that is Guys & Dolls.

Guys & Dolls has music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, with – choreography by Arlene Phillips with James Cousins, musical supervision and arrangements by Tom Brady, set by Bunny Christie, costumes by Bunny Christie and Deborah Andrews, lighting by Paule Constable, sound by Paul Arditti, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, associate direction by James Cousins, and casting by Charlotte Sutton.

Guys & Dolls is booking at the Bridge Theatre until 24 February 2024.




