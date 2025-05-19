Over £110,000 Raised at the Acting For Others West End Flea Market

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatrical charity Acting for Others has announced that more than £110,000 was raised at their fifth annual West End Flea Market, held on Saturday 17 May at St Paul's Church in Covent Garden, making it their most successful event to date.

Acting for Others Co-Chairman Sir Stephen Waley-Cohen today said, “We are delighted that the West End Flea Market is going from strength to strength and the wonderful amount raised, which is significantly higher than previous years. Thank you to everyone that attended, supported, and made the event so successful.”

Book of Mormon was this year crowned the Best Dressed Stall, in the competition judged by national stars Christopher Biggins, Dame Arlene Phillips and Janie Dee. The stall included show memorabilia and exclusive props used in the show for sale, they also had a game of ‘Spooky Mormon Hoopla' for participants to play for a chance to win a selfie or a signed polaroid.

Many other West End shows had stalls including ATG Productions, Back to The Future, Cabaret at The Kit Kat Club, Clueless, Go Live Theatre Projects, Hadestown, Hamilton, Les Misérables, Mamma Mia, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge, Operation Mincemeat, Phantom of The Opera, SIX, Stiletto, The Book of Mormon, The Devil Wears Prada, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Mousetrap, Mischief & The Play That Goes Wrong, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical and Titanique, and other attractions included; Go Live Theatre Projects, Theatrical Memorabilia, Tombola, West End Charity Football Club Penalty Shoot-out, My Shot!, Peter Hannah Arts, Ensemble Games and Gifts, Encore Gifts with a Hook a Duck, Jamie's Bakery, and several Panto Dames.



There were stars in the church taking selfies and signing posters and goodies for fans including Bronté Barbé, Luke Bayer, Christopher Biggins, Joanne Clifton, Janie Dee, Alfred Enoch, Clare Foster, Em Hoggett, Shanay Holmes, Derek Jacobi, Cassidy Janson, Lily Kerhoas, Alexia Khadime, Debbie Kurup, Josephina Lewis Ortiz, Robert Lindsay, Simon Lipkin, Toby Marlow, Ewan Miller, Lucy Moss, Grace Mouat, Natalie Paris, Mason Park Alexander, Dame Arlene Phillips, Dianne Pilkington, Peter Polycarpou, Sophia Priolo, David Rintoul, Caroline Sheen, Giles Terera, Harriet Thorpe, Rachel Tucker, Tom Read Wilson and Lucy St Louis.

