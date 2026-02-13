Orange Tree Theatre Reveals Additional 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

With Richard Eyre's new adaptation of August Strindberg's Dance of Death currently running at the venue, Orange Tree Theatre has announced further programming for 2026.

Joining the previously announced OT on the Hill and OT in the Church, the season will also include Tony Award-winner Peter Shaffer's Black Comedy directed by Caroline Steinbeis. Peepolykus theatre company's founding members Javier Marzan and John Nicholson will reunite for this farcical production of light and darkness which opens on 27 May, with previews from 16 May, and runs until 11 July 2026.

Stephanie Street's world premiere, a small and quiet light follows with Diyan Zora and Elin Schofield directing Priyanga Burford in this co-production with Chichester Festival Theatre. Following its run at Chichester, the production will open at OT on 28 September, with previews from 21 September and runs until 24 October 2026. Artistic Director of the Orange Tree Theatre, Tom Littler, said today:

“2026 is a transformational year for the Orange Tree. We are transforming our front of house and backstage areas, making the OT a more accessible and welcoming place for audiences and artists alike. I'm thrilled that our beloved in-the-round auditorium will remain untouched and open throughout, and these two remarkable new productions reflect the ambition and intimacy our audiences cherish.

We're also branching out further into our community than ever before. This year sees a host of exciting projects beyond our walls. Richmond Myths is our most ambitious and large-scale community production yet, which will light up our town with creativity and storytelling. Our community is at the heart of the next chapter of the OT.”

This year, all of the OT Community groups will come together alongside local partner organisations, including Otakar Kraus Music Trust, BridgeLink Centre, Multicultural Richmond, Richmond Carers and Combination Dance Company. Together they will present Richmond Myths as part of Centre Stage, a multi-arts community festival in partnership with Richmond Council and HemingwayDesign. Richmond Myths is inspired by Greek mythology and will be directed by OT's Carne Associate Director, Georgia Green. The festival runs from 17 July until 19 July 2026, and will transform Richmond town centre into a hub of free arts and culture for the whole community to enjoy. Francesca Ellis, Community Director at the Orange Tree Theatre said, “The OT is a venue at the heart of its community, and our ambitious work with schools and local partners has been an integral part of the programme since the theatre's early days above the pub. Now, as we rebuild our front of house to better welcome everybody IN to the building, we are taking the opportunity to go OUT, engaging with partners across the borough and bringing a vibrant weekend of performances to Richmond town centre. It's going to be spectacular!”

Tim Corum, Arts Service Manager for London Borough of Richmond added, “The Orange Tree Theatre is a valued cultural partner, and their commitment to inclusive, community-driven practice is well recognised within the borough. Richmond Myths will play an important role in ensuring that the benefits of culture are shared more widely and more equitably across Richmond.” OT also announces today its upcoming programme of community work bringing Shakespeare and live theatre to young people. The OT's flagship project, Primary Shakespeare will tour local primary schools with workshops ahead of school groups seeing The Comedy of Errors through May to July. Shakespeare Up Close: Macbeth and Romeo and Juliet will also tour secondary schools, in a co-production with Guildford Shakespeare Company.

Throughout the year OT plans to bring the wider community together with OT Teatime Plays and Saturday Seminars for all to enjoy. OT Teatime Plays will replace the long-standing tradition of OT Lunchtime Plays, with the same ethos but at a new time continuing to bring classics, revivals and new work to the venue. Saturday Seminars also continue through the year, with Dance of Death being the first instalment on Saturday 28 February, offering an insight into the world behind each production.

OT also continues to open its doors to theatre artists from all disciplines to join their free Artists' Network which includes talks and events throughout the year with leading industry professionals.

In addition, OT maintains its commitment to making performances accessible to all with OT On Screen offering the chance to stream this year's productions in the comfort of your own home for a limited time following the final performance of each production. OT Under 30 Nights will also return with £15 tickets available which includes an exclusive post-show Q&A and a free drink, as well as the OT's £1 ticket scheme for those in receipt of government support.