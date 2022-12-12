Off West End Announces New Time For First Live Awards Ceremony Since 2020 at Alexandra Palace Theatre

OffWestEnd has announced that its first live Offies Awards Ceremony since 2020 will take place on Sunday 12 February 2023 at 3pm at Alexandra Palace Theatre. This is the same date but a change of time from the recent press release sent.

After successful online events in 2021 and 2022, Off West End are excited to announce a live awards ceremony - and one that will take place at the wonderful theatre at the iconic Alexandra Palace.

This 2023 Offies Ceremony will announce winners in a range of categories:

· 27 Offies categories for plays, musicals, opera and cabaret

· 3 IDEA categories - for productions which are Immersive / Devised / Experiential / Atypical

· 5 TYA categories - for theatre for young audiences

· 5 OffFest awards - for the best theatre at fringe festivals across the UK

· 2 online theatre categories

· a number of OneOff special awards

· the People's Vote where the winners are decided by members of the public



Presenters will include winners of the 2022 awards as well as a number of special guests. There will also be messages of support from a range of theatre practitioners and supporters.

The Offies are OffWestEnd's main awards, for shows with at least 10 performances. This year's Offies nominees include shows at the Bush Theatre, the Finborough, the Jack Studio Theatre and the Southwark Playhouse. Nominees for the IDEA award include shows at Battersea Arts Centre and the Barbican. Nominees for the TYA category include shows from the Little Angel Theatre, Polka and the Unicorn Theatre. The OffFest award covers fringe festivals in Brighton, Camden, Greater Manchester, Edinburgh and the Voila! Europe festival at the Cockpit Theatre.

Finalists for all categories will be announced on 6 & 9 January 2023. Tickets for the event go on sale from 1 January 2023 via https://offies.london/awards-ceremonies/



The ceremony will take place in the award-winning Theatre at Alexandra Palace which has been dubbed 'London's oldest new theatre' after it was restored and reopened in 2018 following 80 years of closure. Since then it has hosted a packed programme of Theatre productions, live music and comedy that have entertained thousands of people.

Geoffrey Brown, Director of OffWestEnd, says: 'It is so exciting to be able to announce our first live awards ceremony since 2020 - it has been a very difficult few years and this will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the resilience and quality of independent, alternative and fringe theatre across London and the UK. Returning to live performances has been a huge challenge for the sector and it is time to acknowledge the progress that has been made and the excellence of the work being presented."

Emma Dagnes, CEO of Alexandra Palace, says: "We are delighted to be welcoming the Offies to our beautiful Victorian Theatre and the chance to celebrate the hard work, ingenuity and huge talent of those working in the Theatre industry across London and the UK. It'll be a fantastic occasion, one that we are looking forward to immensely."

More information can be found at https://offies.london/awards-ceremonies/