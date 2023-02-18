OUR LAST FIRST to Return to The Space Theatre in June

Our Last First - is back!

The hit show, by writer Lucinda Coyle, first premiered in November 2021. It not only sold out its short run, but received 5 star reviews and was accoladed for its ambitious nature to promote true diverse and open casting in theatre.

'Our Last First' is a play written without any pronouns, genders, ages, physical descriptions, and is cast live, promoting diversity and equality in love stories & theatre casting. We believe the show is aimed at creatives and audiences who see the importance of promoting change in theatre portrayal and casting for minority communities, such as the LGBTQIA+, Global Majority, those with health conditions and impairments, whose love stories are unrepresented. The show proves that diverse casting is possible, that actors can play roles regardless of who they physically are, and educates/ informs audiences about different communities they may not choose to watch, and their realities.

It returns this summer, 6th-14th June to The Space Theatre, Canary Wharf and is being produced by new emerging theatre company Bullet Point Theatre,