OUR LAST FIRST to Return to The Space Theatre in June

The production runs 6-14 June.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Our Last First - is back!

The hit show, by writer Lucinda Coyle, first premiered in November 2021. It not only sold out its short run, but received 5 star reviews and was accoladed for its ambitious nature to promote true diverse and open casting in theatre.

'Our Last First' is a play written without any pronouns, genders, ages, physical descriptions, and is cast live, promoting diversity and equality in love stories & theatre casting. We believe the show is aimed at creatives and audiences who see the importance of promoting change in theatre portrayal and casting for minority communities, such as the LGBTQIA+, Global Majority, those with health conditions and impairments, whose love stories are unrepresented. The show proves that diverse casting is possible, that actors can play roles regardless of who they physically are, and educates/ informs audiences about different communities they may not choose to watch, and their realities.

It returns this summer, 6th-14th June to The Space Theatre, Canary Wharf and is being produced by new emerging theatre company Bullet Point Theatre,




Bush Theatre Invites You To Join A SLEEPOVA, Running 24 February - 8 April Photo
Bush Theatre Invites You To Join A SLEEPOVA, Running 24 February - 8 April
Sleepova, an ode to black women and their boundless spirits and wild dreams is a new Bush commission from Matilda Feyiṣayọ Ibini (Little Miss Burden) opening on 24 February 2023 (press night 1 March).  Sleepova marks the stage debut of three actresses including Bukky Bakray (Rocks), who at 19, became the youngest BAFTA Rising Star Award recipient as well as one of the youngest 'Best Actress in a Leading Role' nominees.
MEAT CUTE to Play Vaults Festival in March Photo
MEAT CUTE to Play Vaults Festival in March
Meat Cute, running 11th and 12th March at Vaults Festival's The Cage, is a one-woman comedy that follows 25-year-old Lena who is on a mission to veganise her tinder dates. The show was a finalist for an Offest Award in 2021 and explores themes of identity, self-realisation, feminism and belonging in today's world.
Curve Announces New Work Festival Line-up Photo
Curve Announces New Work Festival Line-up
A host of local theatre-makers, dancers, writers, aerial artists and more will take over spaces at Curve from Thursday 9 to Sunday 12 March as the Leicester theatre holds its annual New Work Festival.
Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Photo
Boundless Theatre Are Shaking Up How Young Adults Access Theatre and Lead Culture Through Major New Initiatives in 2023
Boundless Theatre has announced a big shake up of its leadership structure and programme of work alongside exciting plans for the year ahead, following the confirmation of Arts Council England NPO funding. Boundless Theatre will continue to disrupt the conventional means of engaging in the arts as a teenager and young adult and will continue to champion the cultural voice of young people in the UK.

