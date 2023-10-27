ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Will Embark on UK Tour Next Year

The smash hit show Only Fools and Horses The Musical - direct from a record-breaking sold-out four-year run in London’s West End - featuring Del Boy, Rodney, Grandad, Cassandra, Raquel, Boycie, Marlene, Trigger, Denzil, Mickey Pearce, Mike the Barman, the Driscoll Brothers and all the gang, is hitting the road in 2024 and 2025 for a major tour of the UK and Dublin.

Based on John Sullivan’s legendary record-breaking television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical spectacular - which played over 1,000 performances at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket - features cherished material from Britain’s best loved TV series. With a script and original score written by John’s son, Jim Sullivan and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain’s most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Directed by the originating West End director Caroline Jay Ranger, the tour kicks off in Bromley in September 2024 and then travels to over 30 towns and cities up and down the country, before culminating in Dublin at the end of June 2025. Tickets go on sale at 10.00am on Friday 27 October from OnlyFoolsOnStage.com.

Paul Whitehouse said: "Following four amazing years in the West End, I'm thrilled we are announcing today that Only Fools and Horses The Musical is going on tour. I've long been asked by many fans when this might happen, so I'm delighted to confirm that the show will be coming to a theatre near you from September next year. All of the characters we know and love from the Only Fools television series will be live on stage, as we take Peckham on the road! Bonnet de douche!"

Fans and critics alike praised Only Fools and Horses The Musical in their droves during its triumphant West End run: The Sun awarded five stars, hailing it “One Del of a show!”; the Daily Mirror said it was “a treat for Trotter fans" in their five-star review. The Sunday Times bestowed four stars and remarked that “Only Fools is a blast from our wide-boy past. A hearty stage adaptation of the 1980s BBC television comedy”. Evening Standard also awarded four stars, complimenting the “unashamedly British night out. A jubilant lovely jubbly!”. While the Daily Mail urged its readers to “raise a glass of ‘Tittinger’ to Del Boy and Rodney as Only Fools and Horses storms the West End!”

Join us as we take a trip back in time, where it’s all kicking off in Peckham. While the yuppie invasion of London is in full swing, love is in the air as Del Boy sets out on the rocky road to find his soul mate, Rodney and Cassandra prepare to say ‘I do’, and even Trigger is gearing up for a date (with a person!). Meanwhile, Boycie and Marlene give parenthood one final shot and Grandad takes stock of his life and decides the time has finally arrived to get his piles sorted.

With musical contributions from the iconic Chas & Dave, the beloved theme tune as you’ve never heard it before, and an array of brand-new songs full of character and cockney charm, you’re guaranteed to have a right ol’ knees-up! Only Fools and Horses The Musical is a feel-good family celebration of traditional working-class London life in 1989 and the aspirations we all share. So don’t delay, get on the blower, and get a ticket for a truly cushty night out - only a 42 carat PLONKER would miss it!

Casting will be announced in early 2024.

Tour Dates

23rd – 28th September

Bromley Churchill Theatre

30th September – 5th October

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

07th– 12th October

Bradford Alhambra Theatre

14th – 19th October

York Grand Opera House

21st – 26th October

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

28th October – 2nd November

Glasgow Theatre Royal

4th – 9th November

Edinburgh Playhouse

11th – 16th November

Manchester Opera House

18th – 23rd November

Manchester Opera House

25th – 30th November

Sunderland Empire Theatre

2nd – 7th December

Stoke Regent Theatre

11th – 14th December

Brighton Dome

17th – 23rd December

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

27th – 29th December

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

30th December – 5th January

Hammersmith Eventin Apollo

7th – 11th January

Ipswich Regent Theatre

13th – 18th January

Norwich Theatre Royal

20th – 25th January

Llandudno Venue Cymru

27th January – 1st February

Bristol Hippodrome

3rd – 8th February

Bristol Hippodrome

10th – 15th February

Newcastle Theatre Royal