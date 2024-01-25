No Booking Fee: OPENING NIGHT, Starring Sheridan Smith

Book by 8 March to pay no fees on tickets

By: Jan. 25, 2024



No fees to pay for Opening Night tickets

The incomparable Sheridan Smith returns to musical theatre in the world premiere of Opening Night from the creative minds of Rufus Wainwright, one of the most acclaimed songwriters of his generation, and celebrated director Ivo van Hove

Based on John Cassavetes' legendary film, Opening Night follows a theatre company's preparations to stage a major new play on Broadway. But drama ignites behind the scenes when their leading lady is rocked by tragedy, and her personal turmoil forces everybody to deliver the performance of their lives. 

This beautifully rich new musical premieres at London's Gielgud Theatre for a strictly limited run from 6 March 2024.

Offers and Validity:

Was £112 - Now £95
Was £149 - Now £125
Was £173 - Now £145
Was £ - Now £150
Was £197 - Now £165
Was £ - Now £175

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday until 14 June 2024.




Benjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENIN Photo
Benjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENING NIGHT

Full casting has been announced for the World Premiere of John Cassavetes' OPENING NIGHT, a new musical with book by Ivo van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright.

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

