New TV Programme Introducing Kids To Opera To Air

This June, 'AbracadOpera', a one-off 45-minute family programme produced by the English National Opera (ENO) and Somethin' Else TV Studio for Sky Kids, will air.

Designed to introduce young viewers to opera for the first time, this comedy-musical-drama brings together the ENO's musical forces, Sky Kids talent and ENO Engage partner schools to create an epic adventure into the world of operatic music and performance, discovered through the artform's best characters. The programme will be available to watch on Sky Kids, Sky Arts and streaming service NOW.

When a school is forced to cancel their visit to the opera, a group of larger-than-life opera characters, unleashed from the London Coliseum (home of the ENO), team up to bring the opera to them, before the school bell rings.

Elevating the everyday, this programme shows off the spectacle, drama and mischief of opera, perfect for young learners.

'AbracadOpera!' has been created as part of Access All Arts Week, a new nationwide learning programme for Primary Schools from Sky Arts which begins on Monday 6 June. Developed in partnership with leading artists and arts organisations, from poet Benjamin Zephaniah to The National Theatre, Access All Arts Week provides free resources for teachers across the UK and Ireland to take their classes on a week-long creative adventure.

'AbracadOpera!' is released on Sky Kids On Demand on Friday 10 June. It airs on Sky Arts (Freeview Channel 11) at 10.00 on Saturday 11 June.