New Musical Adaptation ONE DAY To Have World Premiere At The Royal Lyceum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh and Melting Pot have announced the world premiere of a brand new musical based on David Nicholls' critically acclaimed, global bestselling novel ONE DAY, in the very city where the story begins.

Emma and Dexter first meet on the night of their graduation, 15th July 1988 – St. Swithin's Day. Over the next twenty years we return to them on the same day each year, and through joy and heartbreak, missed opportunities and second chances, they navigate love, ambition, and the unpredictable twists of life.

One Day is a celebration of love, fate, and the moments that define us forever, with a soaring original score, and the warmth, wit, and raw emotion of the novel that touched millions.

This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by The Lyceum's former Artistic Director David Greig (The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart, The Architect, Dunsinane, Local Hero), with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez (of acclaimed US band Johnnyswim), with additional material by Freya Catrin Smith, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster (Macbeth with David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, The Importance of Being Ernest with Ncuti Gatwa, Life of Pi, Sheffield Crucible, West End and Broadway). One Day opens in Edinburgh as part of The Royal Lyceum's 60th anniversary season, which is the first programmed by incoming Artistic Director, James Brining.

One Day has choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille, set and costume design by Rae Smith, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Simon Baker, music supervision and arrangements by Nigel Lilley, orchestrations by Simon Hale and casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Artistic Director of The Lyceum James Brining commented, "We're delighted to welcome the deeply loved, captivating story of David Nicholls' One Day to the Lyceum stage. It feels right that the story will start its theatrical life at home in Edinburgh where the book begins. The story of Dexter and Emma is entwined in this city, and I'm excited to see the show take shape in the very capable hands of David Greig with heartfelt music and lyrics from Abner and Amanda Ramirez and direction from multi-award winning director Max Webster. I am proud to host the world premiere of this beloved story turned musical as part of my first season as Artistic Director, and for it to be a part of The Royal Lyceum's 60th anniversary season."

Simon Friend of Melting Pot commented, "When I started reading David Nicholls' era-defining novel One Day on the tube in 2009, the people next to me and opposite were doing the same, so quickly did this universally relatable story become essential reading, piercing hearts across the world. After more than a decade of trying to produce a stage adaptation of it, I can't imagine working with a more accomplished team of artists to make this show, and it's a true privilege to open it in the city where Dex and Em's story famously begins."

Tickets for One Day can be purchased on The Royal Lyceum website from 20 June 2025, with Royal Lyceum Patrons able to purchase tickets exclusively from 16 June 2025.

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 16% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 16% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now!