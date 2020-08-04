New Diorama Theatre to 'Go Quiet' on Social Media For the Time Being

New Diorama Theatre has announced that it will be "going quiet" on social media for the next few months.

The theatre released a statement, saying that they will not be opening for performances again until 2021.

"Since lockdown began, we've gifted two thirds of our reserves to artists through no-strings attached grants, ensuring that when we come back we've still got theatre to fill our stage," the statement says.

The statement goes on to say that the theatre has "invested in conversations with underrepresented groups, so we can listen to what they have to say so we will return better."

"We're going to be quieter on here for the next few months. While we won't be talking, we'll be listening, and we'll be thinking of all of you."

The theatre also supplied a donation link, which can be found at bit.ly/3fvRDHc.

Read the full statement below.

UPDATE! It's with heavy hearts that we're going to go quiet on here from next week. As a theatre dedicated to supporting others, it's hard to ask help for ourselves. If you want to help us come back and better, please donate here: https://t.co/aD0HxFucsO Goodbye for now... pic.twitter.com/jdofg6AneL - New Diorama Theatre (@newdiorama) August 4, 2020

