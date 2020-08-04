Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Diorama Theatre to 'Go Quiet' on Social Media For the Time Being

Article Pixel Aug. 4, 2020  
New Diorama Theatre to 'Go Quiet' on Social Media For the Time Being

New Diorama Theatre has announced that it will be "going quiet" on social media for the next few months.

The theatre released a statement, saying that they will not be opening for performances again until 2021.

"Since lockdown began, we've gifted two thirds of our reserves to artists through no-strings attached grants, ensuring that when we come back we've still got theatre to fill our stage," the statement says.

The statement goes on to say that the theatre has "invested in conversations with underrepresented groups, so we can listen to what they have to say so we will return better."

"We're going to be quieter on here for the next few months. While we won't be talking, we'll be listening, and we'll be thinking of all of you."

The theatre also supplied a donation link, which can be found at bit.ly/3fvRDHc.

Read the full statement below.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 5 Lena Hall OBSESSED Performances We're Obsessed With!
  • Plymouth Arts Center Theatre Company to Present the Comedy-Drama IF IT'S MONDAY, IT MUST BE MURDER
  • Watch Cheyenne Jackson & Seth Rudetsky In Concert LIVE Tonight
  • Stephanie J. Block, Rachel Bay Jones, & Liz Callaway Will Join Seth Rudetsky For LIVE Concerts