New Dates Announced For the West End Revival of GOOD Starring David Tennant

C.P. Taylor's Good, starring David Tennant and directed by Dominic Cooke has announced new dates for 2022 at the Harold Pinter Theatre. The production also stars Elliot Levey (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) and is designed by Vicki Mortimer. Further casting to be announced.

Produced by Fictionhouse and Playful Productions, Good will play a strictly limited 11-week season from Thursday 6 October (press night Wednesday 12 October), two years after its original scheduled run was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

GOOD will be the debut West End production for Fictionhouse, an Independent Producing Company, established by Dominic Cooke and Kate Horton. Their long and fruitful working relationship, which began at the Royal Shakespeare Company, developed into a celebrated partnership at the Royal Court Theatre where they were Artistic Director and Executive Director respectively from 2007 - 2014. At the Royal Court they produced over 100 new plays and were the original producing team behind a series of notable award-winning productions including Jez Butterworth's Jerusalem, Nick Payne's Constellations and Mike Bartlett's c*ckall of which have received recent West End revivals. Their productions have been nominated for 210 major awards, winning 59, and their partnership saw the development and launch of an exciting new generation of playwrights including Mike Bartlett, Polly Stenham, Bola Agbaje, Nick Payne, Lucy Kirkwood and Tarell Alvin McCraney. Recent productions include The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer (NT, London) and current projects include The Music Man (Broadway) and The Narcissist (Chichester Festival Theatre).

Previous ticket holders for Good will be contacted and given a priority booking period in which to re book their tickets. Tickets will go on general sale to the public on Wednesday 8 June 2022.

John Halder is a Good man.

But John Halder must adapt to survive.

How is it possible to be a Good person when things are falling apart?

As the world faces a World War, John Halder, a decent, intelligent, music-loving German professor, finds himself swept along in a movement that crescendos towards an unthinkable finale. Good is a warning for our times.

Olivier Award-winning director Dominic Cooke reimagines one of Britain's most powerful, political plays with David Tennant returning to the West End, for 11 weeks only.

Tickets for the new dates for Good at The Harold Pinter Theatre go on sale at 8am, Wednesday 8 June 2022 at www.goodtheplay.com.