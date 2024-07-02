New Cast Set for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty’s Theatre from Monday 29 July 2024. THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is currently booking until Saturday 29 March 2025.

Dean Chisnall joins the company as The Phantom, alongside Joanna Ampil as Carlotta Giudicelli, Martin Ball as Monsieur Firmin, Helen Hobson as Madame Giry and Millie Lyon as Meg Giry. Continuing in the show will be Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André and David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé will be played by Eve Shanu-Wilson.

Also joining the cast are Anya Alindada, Lily Allen-Dodd, George Arvidson, Embla Bishop, David Burilin, Fergus Dale, Emily George, Molly Hall, Will Hawksworth, Nicholas Hepher, Mandy Kwan, Jess Michelmore, Johnny Randall,

The cast is completed by Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Michael Colbourne, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Melanie Gowie, Samuel Haughton, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis and Victoria Ward.

Biographies

Dean Chisnall most recently appeared as Jean Valjean in Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre, having previously played the same role on the UK Tour as well as in the West End Concert version. Previous West End credits include Shrek The Musical at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and on the UK Tour, Love Never Dies and Evita, both at the Adelphi Theatre, La Cage aux Folles at the Playhouse Theatre, Never Forget at the Savoy Theatre and on a UK Tour, and The Woman In White at the Palace Theatre. Dean’s other theatre credits include the UK Tour of Blood Brothers, The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole at the Menier Chocolate Factory, and ‘Working’ at Southwark Playhouse.

Joanna Ampil’s West End credits include playing ‘Kim’ in Miss Saigon at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and at the 10th Anniversary Performance, ‘Mary Magdalene’ in Jesus Chris Superstar at the Lyceum Theatre, ‘Eponine’ in Les Misérables at the Palace Theatre, ‘Fantine’ in Les Misérables at the Queen’s Theatre, and ‘Christmas Eve’ in Avenue Q at the Noel Coward Theatre. Her other theatre credits include ‘Bloody Mary’ in South Pacific at Sadler’s Wells and Chichester Festival Theatre, ‘Grizabella’ in Cats at the New Wimbledon Theatre and on UK and European tours, ‘Mimi’ in the European Tour of Rent, ‘Sheila Franklin’ in Hair at The Gate Theatre, and ‘Maria’ in West Side Story, ‘Maria Von Trapp’ in The Sound of Music, ‘Jenna’ in Waitress and ‘Nellie Forbush’ in South Pacific in Concert, all in Manila. Joanna was also cast as the first female Engineer in Sheffield Theatre's 2023 reimagined Miss Saigon.

Martin Ball returns to The Phantom of the Opera having previously played Monsieur André at Her Majesty's Theatre. His other theatre credits include West End productions of Beauty and the Beast at the London Palladium and on a UK Tour, the original company of Wicked at the Victoria Apollo Theatre, Mamma Mia! at the Prince of Wales Theatre, Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and on a UK Tour, and Les Misérables at the Queen's Theatre and on a UK tour. He has also appeared in A Christmas Carol at the Rose Theatre, Kingston, the UK tour of Mary Poppins (for which he won a TMA for Best Supporting Actor), Dead Funny at the Nottingham Playhouse, and Charley's Aunt at the Sheffield Crucible.

Helen Hobson’s theatre credits include the original West End cast of Come From Away at The Phoenix Theatre, Mamma Mia! at the Novello Theatre, Prince of Wales Theatre and in the UK and International Tour. Other West End credits include Blood Brothers at The Phoenix Theatre and on a UK tour, the UK Premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s Passion at the Queens Theatre, Chess at the Prince Edward Theatre, and Les Misérables at the Palace Theatre. Other theatre credits include The Human Comedy at the Young Vic, The Sound of Music at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Sunny Afternoon at the Hampstead Theatre, Only The Brave at the Wales Millennium Centre, The Lady in the Van and Stepping Out, both at the West Yorkshire Playhouse, and UK Tours of Cats and My Fair Lady.

Millie Lyon trained at Laine Theatre Arts, and The Phantom of the Opera will mark her West End and professional debut. Whilst training, Millie appeared in productions of Cinderella at The Lowther Pavilion and Dick Whittington at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

Eve Shanu-Wilson is in the current cast of The Phantom of the Opera, understudying the role of Christine Daaé. She previously trained at Guildford School of Acting. Her credits while training include Rita in Sweet Smell of Success and Jessica Crenshaw in Curtains.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history, playing to over 160 million people in 46 territories and 195 cities in 21 languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s romantic, haunting and soaring score includes Music of the Night, All I Ask of You, Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again, Masquerade and the iconic title song.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l’Opera’ by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

