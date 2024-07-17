New Cast Set For MATILDA THE MUSICAL in the West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new cast has been announced for the Royal Shakespeare Company’s West End production of Matilda The Musical which is now in its 13th year in London and continues to play to packed houses at the Cambridge Theatre.

Angelica Scott will join Anna Deikalo, Ava Posniak and Sophia Saravanan in the title role of Matilda, from 10 September.

Joining the company in principal roles are Tiffany Graves as Mrs Wormwood, Neil McDermott as Mr Wormwood and Eve Norris as Miss Honey. Kieran Hill will continue in the role of Miss Trunchbull.

Pearce Barron, Alex Louize Bird, Reece Budin, Dan Cooke, William Elijah-Lewis, Issy Khogali, Sam Lips, Sam Jeffrey Parkes, Jak Skelly, Ralph Watts and Dawn Williams will join the existing adult cast which includes Esme Bacalla-Hayes, Ronan Burns, Karina Hind, Sam Lathwood, Gabrielle Davina Smith and Deborah Tracey.

The other young performers announced today, joining the London company in the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Nigel and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are: Pasquale Aben-Danan, Elyza Alderton, Beatrice Armitage, Joseph Burrows, Maddy Collings, Sienna Culm, Joey Grady, Blake Graham, Alexandra Horner, Adam Hussain, George Jones, Amber Koduah-Hutchison, Tristan Marwa, Isabelle McLatchie, Anayah Thomas and Kobe Warmington.

These new performers join the existing young cast: Nesim Adnan, Ryo Appadu, Amelia-Grace Cambridge, Max Garlick, Jesamine-Bleu Gibbs, Kaylen Luke, Charlie Man-Evans, Yvie Moore and Marnie Rae Warren-Baker.

A tonic for audiences of all ages, this anarchic production, about a strong and determined heroine with a vivid imagination, has now won 101 international awards including 24 for Best Musical. As the production continues to play to packed houses in the West End, Matilda The Musical has been seen by 11 million people across 100 cities worldwide.

Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and special effects and illusions by PaulKieve.

