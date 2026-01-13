National Youth Theatre to Present HANDEL AND HENDRIX and DRACULA

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

​As the yearlong celebrations for its 70th anniversary in 2026 begin, the National Youth Theatre will present two unique productions that will showcase talent both from its famous alumni and its REP company of young actors aged between 18 and 25.

The season begins with the World Premiere of Handle & Hendrix, in a concert version of a new ‘baroque and roll' musical about two legends of opera and rock with a book by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit and NYT alum Susan Wokoma. NYT Artistic Director Paul Roseby will direct with music from Naomi Hammerton. The production will premiere at St James's Church from 4 - 7 February.

Susan Wokoma said: “National Youth Theatre is where it all started on stage for me. I'm excited to be returning home to NYT to create a story about two musical icons and finding home with a new generation of stand out talent.'”

Music giants Handel and Hendrix lived next door to each other in London, separated only by time, and a very thin wall. When a young girl who has run away from home visits the current Handel and Hendrix Museum she decides to outstay her welcome. This is a story of finding your home, of being seen, and ultimately of letting go of the things that haunt us.

NYT Artistic Director & CEO Paul Roseby said: ‘This is a story about being an outsider, finding your home, and living forever. We're excited to have assembled such a stellar team and cast to honour two young musicians who moved to London, made it their creative home and made musical history. Join us to support a new company of young talent making their mark on the London creative scene with a joyous new musical.'

Now in its 12th year, The National Youth Theatre's REP company, which offers a vital free alternative to formal training, will return with two productions in early 2026. This year 18 young people between the ages of 18 and 25 make up the NYT REP Company.

The first NYT REP production of 2026's ‘Love Bites' season will be Dracula, running at the NYT Workshop Theatre from 21 February - 13 March with a press night on 25 February. This world premiere production is written by Tatty Hennessy, writer of the 2025 UK Theatre Award-winning and Olivier Award-nominated adaptation of Animal Farm, and directed by UK Theatre Award Best Director Nominee Atri Banerjee.

The REP Season will be launched at an anti-Valentine's Day screening at ODEON Luxe Holloway, supported by Hammer Films, part of John Gore Studios, who will support this world premiere production of Dracula. Hammer is an iconic British production company renowned for being a trailblazer in the Gothic Horror genre. In August 2023 Hammer was acquired by renowned theatre producer John Gore. Revitalised and reinvigorated, Hammer blends the nostalgic charm of its classic films with modern cinematic style and innovation. Preserving and respecting both its heritage and archive, Hammer is also actively planning an ongoing slate of new productions.