National Theatre's BALLET SHOES Returns To The Olivier Theatre In Winter 2025

Ahead of the last performance on Saturday, The National Theatre is delighted to announce that Kendall Feaver's adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's best-selling book Ballet Shoes will return for the festive season. Ballet Shoes' return forms part of incoming Director and Co-CEO Indhu Rubasingham's inaugural season and will run in the Olivier theatre from winter 2025. Further programming to be announced soon.

Speaking about the return of Ballet Shoes, incoming Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre Indhu Rubasingham, said, “I am proud that Ballet Shoes will be returning to the Olivier this Christmas. It is a celebration of what the NT does best – when all the teams, departments and the widest range of expertise come together to create a family show for all audiences full of theatrical magic. I want more people to see this beautiful show made by wonderful artists, developed and built by this brilliant organisation.”

In a crumbling house full of dinosaur bones and fossils, three adopted sisters – Pauline, Petrova and Posy – are learning who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful eyes and guidance of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and some unlikely lodgers, they fight to pursue their individual passions. But in a world that wasn't built for women with big ambitions, can they forge a future, keep their family together, and even learn a dance or two along the way?

Directed by Katy Rudd with set designer Frankie Bradshaw, Costume Designer Samuel Wyer, choreographer Ellen Kane, composer Asaf Zohar, dance arrangements and orchestrations Gavin Sutherland, lighting designer Paule Constable, sound designer Ian Dickinson for Autograph, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions Chris Fisher, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, dialect coach Penny Dyer and voice coach Cathleen McCarron.

Ballet Shoes will play in the Olivier theatre this winter 2025. Recommended for ages 7 to 107!

Casting and dates to be announced. Tickets are on general sale from 20 March 2025.

