Additional Venues Added For UK Tour of BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL

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Further venues have been announced for the first ever UK tour of the multi award-winning BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical.

Alongside the previously announced dates in Bristol, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Sunderland and Southampton, the production will also visit Birmingham Hippodrome (9 March – 10 April 2027), Alhambra Theatre, Bradford (11 May – 5 June 2027), Manchester Opera House (13 July – 21 August 2027), Theatre Royal, Plymouth (24 August – 11 September 2027) and Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff (19 October – 13 November 2027). Additional venues are still to be announced.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical continues to run in the West End at the Adelphi Theatre, currently in its 5th year in London, having broken box office records at the venue, and been seen by 2.3 million people. The production will play its final performance on Sunday 12 April 2026. The critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical is also a global success, with productions currently running in North America, Japan, Royal Caribbean Cruises, and Germany, with a French production to follow. The show has been seen by over 5 million people worldwide so far.

Based on the Universal Pictures/Amblin Entertainment film, BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical has a book by Bob Gale and new music and lyrics by Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including The Power of Love and Johnny B. Goode.

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director John Rando (Urinetown, On The Town), alongside the multi Tony and Olivier Award-winning design team of Tim Hatley (set and costume design), Chris Bailey (choreography), Chris Fisher (Illusions), Tim Lutkin and Hugh Vanstone (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound) and Finn Ross (video), with musical supervision and arrangements by Nick Finlow. Orchestrations are by Ethan Popp and Bryan Crook, with dance arrangements by David Chase. Casting is by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

Back to the Future the movie was released in 1985, starring Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly and Christopher Lloyd as Dr Emmett Brown – last year marked the 40th anniversary of the film's release. The film grossed $360.6 million (£279 million) at the box office worldwide and the total box office for all three films in the Back to the Future franchise was $936.6 million (over $1.8 billion in today's money).

BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical is produced by Colin Ingram, Frankel/Viertel/Baruch/Routh Group, Playing Field, CJ ENM, Universal Theatrical Group, Fin C Gray, Augury, Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale.

Tour Dates

Thursday 8 October – Saturday 21 November 2026

Bristol Hippodrome

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 2 December 2026 – Saturday 2 January 2027

Edinburgh Playhouse

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 12 January – Saturday 6 February 2027

Liverpool Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 27 February 2027

Milton Keynes Theatre

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 9 March – Saturday 10 April 2027

Birmingham Hippodrome

Https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 April – Saturday 8 May 2027

Sunderland Empire

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 11 May – Saturday 5 June 2027

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

Https://www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

On Sale Now

Tuesday 8 June – Saturday 3 July 2027

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

Https://www.mayflower.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 July – Saturday 21 August 2027

Manchester Opera House

Https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 24 August – Saturday 11 September 2027

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 19 October – Saturday 13 November 2027

Wales Millenium Centre, Cardiff

Https://www.wmc.org.uk/

On Sale Now