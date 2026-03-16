RIDE THE CYCLONE Will Return To Southwark Playhouse Elephant

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RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL will return to Southwark Playhouse Elephant from Friday 19 June 2026 to Saturday 22 August 2026 following its UK premiere run in 2025.

Tickets on sale Wednesday 18 March. Casting to be announced.

The musical, written by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, previously broke Southwark Playhouse's record of most tickets sold within a 24-hour period after going on sale and has received positive reviews.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee with musical direction and supervision by Ben McQuigg, set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, lighting design by Tim Deiling, video design by Nina Dunn for PixelLux, sound design by Tom Marshall, illusion design by Richard Pinner, casting by Harry Blumenau and associate direction by Eva Sampton. Production Management is by Toby P Darvill for Production Solutions Group, with General Management by Jack Maple Productions.

After a freak roller-coaster accident, six teenagers find themselves suspended in limbo and offered one final chance to return to life. One by one, they step into the spotlight to prove why they deserve that second chance.

Darkly comic, unexpectedly moving, and told at full tilt, this 90-minute musical is a five-star theatrical thrill ride. London — this is one ride you can't miss.

Producers Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard and Jack Maple said of the show's return: “We couldn't be more excited to bring Ride The Cyclone back for another ride. We were delighted that we sold out our initial run, and are thrilled to be returning to Southwark in 2026 to give those who missed out on tickets the first time around a chance to Ride The Cyclone"

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL had its world premiere at the Atomic Vaudeville in British Columbia, Canada in 2008. The American premiere took place at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in September 2015 and went on to open Off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in November 2016. Since then it has had runs in Seattle, Atlanta, Minneapolis, Sydney and Buenos Aires.

RIDE THE CYCLONE THE MUSICAL is produced by Kevin McCollum, Morris Berchard and Jack Maple. The show is licensed by Concord Theatricals.