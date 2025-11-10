National Theatre Unveils New Opportunities For Young Creatives

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre has announced that applications are now open for three major training programmes designed to inspire and equip the next generation of backstage professionals, a crucial step in the NT’s commitment to address the UK’s growing skills shortage impacting the creative industry. Coinciding with this year’s Discover Creative Careers Month taking place across November, The National Theatre Skills Centre in partnership with Bank of America, is launching a new Introduction to Stage Design course, alongside the next iterations of its successful Nationwide Young Technicians and How to be a Producer programmes.

Together, these initiatives will give young people across the country hands-on training, expert mentorship, and insight into the wide range of creative roles that make theatre possible. Participants will learn directly from industry leaders including award-winning stage designer Georgia Lowe, and acclaimed theatre producer Ellie Keel.

As part of Discover Creative Careers Month, The National Theatre will also host a special Careers Day on 27 November for over 100 secondary school students from across Greater London to inspire the next generation to shape the future of theatre. The event will feature a stage management workshop led by Gemma Tonge, Stage Management Project Manager at National Theatre, and a Careers in Action backstage tour showcasing the artistry and teamwork behind world-class theatre productions.

The creative sector is currently facing a stark skills shortage, with 65% of creative industry vacancies classified as hard-to-fill, compared to only 41% across all sectors (Skills England). New government-commissioned research shows that although nearly one in three young people want to pursue a career in the creative industries, nearly half don’t know what skills or qualifications are needed to work in the sector, a trend exacerbated by a sharp decline in students taking Drama GCSE and A-Level.

The National Theatre Skills Centre, in partnership with Bank of America, was created to close that gap by providing the broadest range of entry-level to mid-career training, apprenticeships, and industry placements in the UK’s creative arts. In 2024/25 alone, more than 4,800 young people have benefited from its programmes and skills development opportunities nationwide.

Kate Varah, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of The National Theatre, said: “The true craft of a performance goes far beyond what we see on stage; it’s the countless design and technical elements of those handling lighting, sound, costume and set construction that create the unforgettable moments that captivate us. With so many young people eager to work in the creative industries but struggling to find entry routes, our programmes are essential to creating and sustaining the future workforce that underpins the UK’s global reputation for theatre excellence. Through the Skills Centre, with crucial support from our partner Bank of America, we are unlocking opportunities for people all over the country and equipping young people with the experiences and training to explore their first steps in the creative sector."

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy, said: “To keep the magic of our creative industries alive, we must nurture a new generation of talent by demystifying creative jobs and breaking down the barriers that block young people from diverse backgrounds. Working with organisations such as The National Theatre, we will launch more young people into exciting creative careers in their communities - building skills, countering misconceptions and raising awareness about the opportunities available.”

Bernie Mensah, President of International, Bank of America, said: “Bank of America's partnership with The National Theatre Skills Centre demonstrates the importance, strength, and power of collaboration between business and the arts. In its first year, the Skills Centre has engaged over 4,500 young people, working to build transferable creative skills that fuel innovation, power business and broaden opportunity. When public and private organisations work together, we unlock not only creative potential but also drive economic and social mobility, equipping participants with the tools to grow and shape the future.”

New and returning programmes announced

Introduction to Stage Design is a new course for 2026 supported by The Linbury Trust, exploring set and costume design, and giving insight into the interconnected role of designers with other creatives and artists. Open to 16-19-year-olds, the course will take place weekly at The National Theatre from 14 February to 28 March 2026 through various practical hands-on workshops and masterclasses, culminating in an exhibition displayed in the Wolfson Gallery at The National Theatre.

Nationwide Young Technicians will provide 14-18-year-olds across the country the chance to develop practical skills and learn about the variety of backstage and off-stage roles that exist within theatre. From 13 January to 24 March 2026, participants will attend weekly online sessions led by leading industry professionals to learn transferable technical skills, discover routes into the industry and get practical experience.

Taking place over a week at The National Theatre Studio from 16 to 20 February 2026, How to be a Producer offers 18-25-year-olds the chance to discover the exciting and versatile role of a producer. Led by award-winning theatre producer and facilitator Ellie Keel, alongside experts and mentors from across the creative industry, participants will learn the skills vital to pulling together a production, including budgeting, marketing and project management.

How to apply

Applications for Introduction to Stage Design, Nationwide Young Technicians and How to be a Producer close at 10am on 1 December 2025. To apply please visit the NT website.