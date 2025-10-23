NatalIa Osipova Returns to the Linbury Theatre This November with OSIPOVA / LINBURY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out run earlier this year, Royal Ballet Principal dancer Natalia Osipova will return to the Linbury Theatre with a newly reimagined edition of her solo evening OSIPOVA / LINBURY, running November 10–15, 2025.

The new programme builds on the success of Osipova’s previous Linbury appearance, combining repertory highlights with new collaborations. Returning works include Jo Strømgren’s The Exhibition, originally commissioned for the first iteration of Osipova / Linbury, and the filmed performance of Frederick Ashton’s Five Brahms Waltzes in the Manner of Isadora Duncan, a lyrical tribute to the Royal Ballet’s founding choreographer.

Among the new additions is Akram Khan’s Mud of Sorrow, a duet from his acclaimed collaboration with Sylvie Guillem, Sacred Monsters. Osipova and Khan first performed the piece together in 2021 for Dance Nation, presented by Sadler’s Wells and BBC Arts. The program also introduces a newly revised version of Alexei Ratmansky’s 1998 Middle Duet, set to a new score by Philip Feeney. Both duets will be performed by Osipova with guest dancer Patricio Revé.

A Principal with The Royal Ballet since 2013, Osipova is recognized as one of the world’s foremost ballerinas, celebrated for her dramatic intensity, range, and technical command. The return of Osipova / Linbury offers audiences another opportunity to experience her artistry in an intimate setting that bridges ballet and contemporary dance.