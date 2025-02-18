Morgan Gregory and More Join THE LIGHTNING THIEF at the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical will welcome a new cast as the musical continues performances at The Other Palace. Morgan Gregory, who has already made waves as understudy Percy Jackson since the musical opened in London, will now star in the title role from 5 March 2025.

He is joined by fellow returning cast members Paisley Billings (SIX) as Sally Jackson/Medusa, with Philip Catchpole (The Book of Mormon) and Alex Waxman (who made her stage debut with The Lightning Thief last year) continuing in the ensemble.

Joining the production for performances from 5 March are Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly (Frozen The Musical) as Annabeth, Angus Benstead (Blippi) as Grover, Jazz Evans (Spamalot) as Mr Brunner/Poseidon/Hades, Joshua Lay (A Chorus Line) as Mr D, Kenedy Small (SIX) as Clarisse, Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hanson South East Asian premiere) as Luke/Ares with Owen Lloyd (Girl from the North Country) and Rachel Moran (Just For One Day) joining the ensemble.

Based on the much-loved best-selling book series by Rick Riordan (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson's story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, an off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019.

When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined. With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook's worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

