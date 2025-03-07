Mischief Will Bring CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG to London This Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mischief will return to the West End for a predictably chaotic Christmas season with their new festive stage show - Christmas Carol Goes Wrong. The show will embark on a short UK Tour from 2 November 2025 at the Lowry in Salford, then tours to the Cheltenham Everyman Theatre, the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff and Theatre Royal Bath before heading into the West End. It will then continue to crash around the UK until March 2026, visiting Nottingham Theatre Royal, the Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury, the Edinburgh Festival Theatre, the King's Theatre in Glasgow and finally the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury.

This brand new comedy which brings back the chaos and humour of The Cornley Amateur Drama Society is written by original members of the Mischief team - Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields.

It will run at the Apollo Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue for a limited 7 week season from Saturday 6 December – Sunday 25 January 2026. There will be a Gala Performance on Sunday 14 December 2025 at 5pm.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Monday 17 March 2025. Mischief fans and Nimax bookers are able to book West End tickets early from 10am on Friday 14 March with priority booking via Mischief Tickets, you can sign up at www.MischiefComedy.com.

Jonathan Sayer said: ‘We can't wait to bring a new Goes Wrong title to the stage. It's been tremendous fun revisiting the Cornely characters and we are looking forward to sharing the show with audiences over the festive period.'

The Cornley Amateur Drama Society are back with tidings of chaos and joy, ready to tackle the Charles Dickens' classic, A Christmas Carol.

Do not miss another Christmas catastrophe from Mischief, the multi award-winning company behind The Play That Goes Wrong, Peter Pan Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. It's sure to be a disastrous take on the much-loved classic Christmas story of Ebeneezer Scrooge. Will Cornley finally change their ways, or will their misfortunes wreak havoc yet again?

Enjoy a festive slice of pure escapism at the worst production in Christmas past, present and yet to come! Don't be a Scrooge, book now.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong is produced by Kenny Wax and Stage Presence. The cast and full creative team will be announced in due course.

Comments