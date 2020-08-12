Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe's BACK TOGETHER Cinema Release Postponed to 17 October

Aug. 12, 2020  

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe are postponing the release of their Back Together concert in cinemas to 17 October.

CinemaLive made the announcement via Twitter.

Presented by CinemaLive, leading producers and distributors of event cinema, Michael Ball & Alfie Boe: Back Together, will be shown in over 1,000 screens in cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The show will see the superstar duo take on their favourite musical theatre, pop and rock tracks, including songs from the Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera, as well as a beautifully arranged Queen Medley. Showcasing their phenomenal voices and undeniable on-stage chemistry, Ball and Boe's irresistible charm will undoubtedly light up the big screen.

As a cinema exclusive, audiences will be treated to candid behind the scenes footage and interviews with the duo.


