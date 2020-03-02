EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, PRINCE OF EGYPT, and More Will Compete In West End Eurovision 2020

The legendary WEST END EUROVISION is back - and will celebrate its 10th anniversary - at the Adelphi Theatre on Sunday 19 April.

Ahead of the actual 65th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands on Saturday 16 May, WEST END EUROVISION is a fantastic celebration of all things Eurovision, as the casts of some of Theatreland's biggest musicals perform live as you have never seen them before, all in the name of charity.

The competing musicals from 'Come from Away', 'Everybody's Talking About Jamie', 'Les Miserables', 'Mamma Mia!', 'Mary Poppins', 'The Phantom of the Opera', 'The Prince of Egypt' and 'Wicked' will be performing an original Eurovision Song Contest entry of their choice from across Europe and the years with their own dazzling choreography and often stunning costume reveals to win text votes from the theatre audience and the approval of a panel of celebrity judges and votes from judges from each competing show. No where else can you see the casts of 8 West End Shows performing on one stage!

The casts will giving their all to lift 3 coveted WEE 2020 Trophies:

The Champions

Best Costume

Best Intro Film (formerly Ident)

Judges Award for Direction & Choreography

The first judges announced today are Tom Allen and Adam Garcia. Further judges will be announced.

WEST END EUROVISION will also feature special guest appearances by James Newman performing the UK 2020 Eurovision entry 'My Last Breath' and past original Eurovision Song Contest winner Katrina Leskanich (Katrina and the Waves) performing her winning song, 'Love Shine a LIght'.

The feel-good, edge-of-your-seat-exciting & interactive charity event will once again raise much-needed funds for TheatreMAD. Since the first contest was staged in 2008, well over £400,000 has been raised by the event for the charity enabling them to continue to expand their support network to those living with, and affected by, HIV..

The last WEST END EUROVISION saw The Phantom of the Opera becoming the first show to win for the second consecutive year running!

Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said: "West End Eurovision only happens because of the incredible gen­erosity of the theatre community who give their time and talent to make this incredible show possible. We have just released the funds to build a school for HIV orphans in Kenya. Who would have thought that sequins and songs and the wonderful theatre community could change lives so profoundly

Tickets for this year's West End Eurovision are available from www.madtrust.org.uk/events/west-end-eurovision/





