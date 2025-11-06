Matthew Bourne's Dance Thriller THE CAR MAN Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Matthew Bourne's award-winning dance thriller THE CAR MAN will return for a 2026 UK tour, opening at Curve, Leicester on 15 June 2026 before visiting a further 16 venues over 22 weeks, including a 5-week summer season at Sadler's Wells. Listings information below with casting to be announced.

Loosely based on Bizet's ever-popular opera, THE CAR MAN has one of the most thrilling and instantly recognisable scores in New Adventures' repertoire. The familiar 19th Century Spanish cigarette factory becomes a greasy 1950's garage-diner in the American Mid-West where the dreams and passions of a small-town are shattered by the arrival of a handsome and enigmatic stranger. Fuelled by heat and desire, the inhabitants are driven into an unstoppable spiral of greed, lust, betrayal and revenge.

Matthew Bourne said: “I never dreamed when we created this show at the beginning of the new millennium that it would still be around, thrilling audiences, 25 years later! Inspired by vintage movie film noir classics, it holds a unique and special place in the New Adventures repertory as the only piece based on an opera and possibly the first ballet to feature a bi-sexual anti-hero! I'm particularly happy that we are taking the show “on the road” again after more than 10 years and I can't wait to re-visit the hot and steamy town of Harmony USA – the best place to be next Summer!”

THE CAR MAN was first seen in 2000, winning the Evening Standard Award for Musical Event of the Year and the Los Angeles Drama Critics Award for Best Choreography. It was last seen in a unique revival for The Royal Albert Halls 150th Birthday in 2022. This expanded production received rave reviews and nightly standing ovations. However, this will be the first time THE CAR MAN has toured since 2015.

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, THE CAR MAN has music by Terry Davies & Rodion Shchedrin's Carmen Suite (after Bizet's Carmen), with sound by Paul Groothuis, lighting by Chris Davey and design by Lez Brotherston.

Tour Dates

15–20 June

Curve, Leicester

www.curveonline.co.uk

On Sale 11 November 2025

23–27 June

The Lowry, Salford

thelowry.com

On Sale 21 November 2025

30 June – 4 July

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale 10 November 2025

7–11 July

Milton Keynes Theatre

atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

On Sale 7 November 2025

14–18 July

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

theatreroyal.com

On Sale 6 November 2025

21–25 July

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

On Sale 5 December 2025

28 July – 29 August

Sadler’s Wells, London

www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale 17 November 2025

1–5 September

Bristol Hippodrome

atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

On Sale 7 November 2025

8–12 September

Newcastle Theatre Royal

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

On Sale 7 November 2025

16–19 September

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

www.mayflower.org.uk

On Sale 14 November 2025

22–26 September

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

trch.co.uk

On Sale 17 November 2025

29 September – 3 October

Norwich Theatre Royal

norwichtheatre.org

On Sale 28 November 2025

13–17 October

Birmingham Hippodrome

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

On Sale 24 November 2025

20–24 October

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

On Sale 15 December 2025

27–31 October

King’s Theatre, Glasgow

atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

On Sale 7 November 2025

3–7 November

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

www.capitaltheatres.com

On Sale 24 November 2025

10–14 November

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

marlowetheatre.com

On Sale 24 November 2025