MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Extends Booking in London

Performances will now run through 3 March 2024.

By:
Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award Photo 1 Video: Jodie Comer Is Coming for Her Tony Award
Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London Photo 2 Tony Winner Myles Frost Will Reprise His Role in MJ in London
Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audienc Photo 3 Interview: 'This is the Most Meta Acting Gig Ever!' Andy Karl on Being a Clown, UK Audiences and Returning to GROUNDHOG DAY
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show! Photo 4 RSC's MATILDA Announces Booking Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MATILDA THE MUSICAL Announces West End Extension; See New Footage From the Show!

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY, London’s premier dining experience is extending to 3rd March 2024 at The O2, London with tickets for the new dates on sale now. 

2024 marks the 50th anniversary of ABBA’s legendary performance of 'Waterloo' at Eurovision and a trip to Nikos Taverna on the Greek Island of Skopelos (via The O2, London) will be the perfect way to celebrate this milestone. Created by ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! THE PARTY is a unique and magical experience, bringing all ABBA’s hits to life more vividly than ever before.   Over the course of four glittering hours, guests can immerse themselves in a spectacular musical extravaganza, a four-course Greek feast and an ABBA disco, all in one unforgettable evening of dancing, dining and singing!   

Since MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY opened in 2019 over 275,000 guests have been welcomed to Nikos Taverna on the island of Skopelos, the stunning location where most of the exteriors of the first Mamma Mia! film were shot. 

The current cast performing includes Javier Rasero as Nikos, Scarlet Gabriel as Debbie, Luke Friend as Adam, Noah Sinigaglia as Konstantina, Oscar Balmaseda as Fernando, Tamara Perks as Nina, Lorraine Chappell as Kate (at certain performances), Kimberly Powell as Kate (at certain performances), Allie Ho Chee as Bella (at certain performances), Rosie Rowlands as Bella (at certain performances), Dawn Spence as Grandma, Claudia Bradley, Ellis Dackombe, Jessica Spalis, Jamie Birkett, Caline Hampartzoumian, Robban Hogstrom, and Maison Kelley. The musicians are John Donovan, Luke Higgins, Kathryn Tindall, Steve Rushton and Luke Roberts.

Nikos and his wife Kate run the exotic and wonderful Nikos Taverna together with their family and friends. Told through dialogue and timeless ABBA songs, a warm, romantic and funny story evolves and unfolds during the evening, taking place around the guests as they enjoy a gourmet Greek meal. The evening ends with a 1970s disco, where audience members are welcome to stay to sing and dance to ABBA’s greatest hits.

Food is at the heart of the experience and a menu has been created that delivers the finest Greece has to offer, made from the best, freshest ingredients. Guests are served a traditional mezze followed by the iconic Greek salad of fresh tomatoes, cucumber and feta. The main course of confit lamb shoulder and slow-cooked beef is served with roasted garlic potatoes, courgette peperonata, romesco and aromatic jus. For vegetarian and vegan guests, there is roasted cauliflower with a lemon-herb dressing served alongside a tomato stuffed with lentil ragout. A sumptuous Greek lemon cake served with confit orange skin and citrus yoghurt is the perfect end to this delicious meal. Vegan guests are served traditional loukoumades, delicious dough balls, accompanied by a sweet fig jam.

Guests can get the ultimate MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY experience with one of the available packages. The Platinum Package provides a Tier A ticket in a prime location, a cast meet and greet with a tableside photo opportunity, champagne on arrival, half a bottle of Nikos house wine and a MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY merchandise party pack. Guests can also upgrade their existing booking by adding the VIP upgrade package, taking their experience to the next level with champagne on arrival, half a bottle of Nikos house wine and a MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY merchandise party pack. 

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus (some songs with Stig Anderson), and a story by Calle Norlén, Roine Söderlundh and Björn Ulvaeus, with the English book by writer, comedian and broadcaster Sandi Toksvig.

The London version of Mamma Mia! THE PARTY, which originally opened in Stockholm in January 2016, is co-directed and choreographed by Stacey Haynes and Roine Söderlundh, with set designed by Bengt Fröderberg, lighting designed by Patrick Woodroffe, sound designed by Gareth Owen, costumes designed by Annsofi Nyberg, music supervision by Robin Svensson and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting.

MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY is executively produced by Björn Ulvaeus and produced by Sally Davies for U-Live.



RELATED STORIES

Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs Waterloo In New Music Video Photo
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video

My, my! Eurovision's nearly here and at Mamma Mia! The Party the celebrations are in full swing. Some of the current cast of London’s premier dining experience paid homage to ABBA’s iconic 1974 winning Eurovision performance of ‘Waterloo’ in this exclusive new music video filmed at Nikos’ Taverna in the heart of The O2, London.

Photos: See All-New Production Shots from MAMMA MIA! Photo
Photos: See All-New Production Shots from MAMMA MIA!

The global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! is currently celebrating its 23rd birthday in London, and BroadwayWorld has your first look at the show's latest cast in action!

MAMMA MIA! Announces Additional Casting for West End Return Photo
MAMMA MIA! Announces Additional Casting for West End Return

The West End production of the worldwide smash musical Mamma Mia! has revealed additional casting for its return to the stage. 


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre RoyalPhotos: See Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in Rehearsal for FRANK AND PERCY at Windsor Theatre Royal
Photos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at SonningPhotos: First Look at Rebecca Thornhill, Evelyn Hoskins & More in GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning
Full Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn TheatreFull Cast & Creative Team Set for THE TEMPEST at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre & the Unicorn Theatre
Indhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln TheatreIndhu Rubasingham Steps Down As Artistic Director Of Kiln Theatre

Videos

Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024 Video Video: New Footage From MATILDA THE MUSICAL, Now Extended Until 15 December 2024
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End Video
Watch the All New Trailer For HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in the West End
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Watch 'The Scuttlebutt' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE

Recommended For You