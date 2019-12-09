Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow Will Lead Concert Performances of THE SECRET GARDEN at the London Palladium

Lambert Jackson Productions has announced that they will present concert performances of the Tony award-winning musical The Secret Garden starring Lucie Jones, Ramin Karimloo and Jac Yarrow, directed by Nick Winston. The performances will take place at The London Palladium, on Saturday 4 April, 3pm and 7.30pm.

Frances Hodgson Burnett's beloved Victorian classic novel, The Secret Garden, blossoms anew in this enchanting musical by Pulitzer Prize-winner Marsha Norman and Lucy Simon.

Jamie Lambert and Eliza Jackson today said, "The Secret Garden is one of the most wonderful pieces of storytelling, and we feel so lucky to be able to present this stunning musical adaptation in a concert setting. With book by the exceptional Marsha Norman, stunning music by the beautiful Lucy Simon (who we worked with on our recent concert production of Doctor Zhivago) together with this all-star cast, this is going to be a truly extraordinary theatre experience."

Lucie Jones is currently starring as Jenna in Waitress (Adelphi Theatre). Her previous theatre credits include A Christmas Carol (Lyceum Theatre), Girlfriends (Bishopsgate Institute), Legally Blonde, The Wedding Singer (UK tour), RENT The Musical (The Other Palace, UK tour), American Psycho (Almeida Theatre), We Will Rock You, Ghost: The Musical (international tours), The Prodigals (Edinburgh Festival Fringe), and Les Miserables (Queen's Theatre).

Ramin Karimloo's previous concert credits for Lambert Jackson Productions include Dr Zhivago (Cadogan Hall). His other theatre credits include Chess in Concert (Umeda Arts Theatre), Jesus Christ Superstar in Concert, Evita (Theatre Orb Tokyo), Chess (The Kennedy Centre), Anastasia (Broadhurst Theatre, Broadway), Murder Ballad (Arts Theatre), Les Miserables (Imperial Theatre, Broadway - for which he was nominated for the 2014 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical; Princess of Wales Theatre, Queens Theatre, Palace Theatre), The Phantom of the Opera 25th Anniversary (Royal Albert Hall), Love Never Dies (Adelphi Theatre - for which he was nominated for the 2011 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical), Les Miserables 25th Anniversary Concert (O2 Arena), The Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), and Miss Saigon (UK tour).

Jac Yarrow's theatre credits include Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (The London Palladium - for which he won the 2019 The Stage Debut Award and was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical, and will reprise the role in 2020), and Rogers + Hammerstein's Cinderella In Concert (Cadogan Hall).

Nick Winston's previous credits as director and choreographer include Mame (Hope Mill Theatre), Cats (Kilworth House Theatre), Club Tropicana (UK tour), An American In Paris (National Theatre, Linz), Rock of Ages (UK and international Tour), Fame (UK & European Tour), Guys & Dolls (Kilworth House Theatre), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Curve Theatre), The Wedding Singer (UK tour / Korea), Bugsy Malone (Curve Theatre), Flashmob (Sadler Wells and UK tour), and Tomorrow Morning (New End Theatre). His credits for television include director and choreographer of The Royal Variety Performance 2017, and choreographer of Sondheim at 80 and Shakespeare Live! from the RSC.

Box Office: 020 7087 7755 or https://lwtheatres.co.uk/theatres/the-london-palladium/

On sale dates:

Wednesday 11th December: Priority Lloyd Webber Theatre sign ups

Thursday 12th December: Ticketmaster

Friday 13th December: General





