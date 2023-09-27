London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s

LPO Under 30s offers anyone aged 30 and under the chance to experience the magic of live orchestral music from some of the best seats in the house for less.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 3 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 4 Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s

Are you under 30, love classical music and want to pay less for concerts? Maybe you’ve been thinking about trying it out or hear orchestral music in films, TV and adverts and want to see it performed on stage?

LPO Under 30s offers anyone aged 30 and under the chance to experience the magic of live orchestral music from some of the best seats in the house for less. Simply sign up with your email address, and discounts for our London concerts will be delivered straight to your inbox on the first Monday of every month.

Offers will vary each month but you’ll never pay more than £20 per ticket and there is no booking fee for LPO Under 30s. You’ll also get drinks offers at selected concerts, and behind the scenes peeks, plus a free LPO tote bag when you book your first ticket.

To sign up, create an account on the Click Here and update your interests to begin receiving Under 30s emails. Photo ID may be requested on concert nights and tickets are subject to availability.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s Photo
London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s

LPO Under 30s offers anyone aged 30 and under the chance to experience the magic of live orchestral music from some of the best seats in the house for less. Learn more about how to get tickets here!

2
Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall   Photo
Cast Set For Immersive 1984 at Hackney Town Hall  

Pure Expression has announced the full cast for the immersive theatrical version of George Orwell’s 1984 created by Adam Taub running at the Hackney Town Hall. Learn more about the show and find out who is starring here!

3
Van Huynh Company Performs RE:BIRTH in November Photo
Van Huynh Company Performs RE:BIRTH in November

Van Huynh Company presents Re:birth, a dance work which retraces choreographer Dam Van Huynh’s personal experience of rediscovery to explore universal themes of displacement. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

4
MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to Londons Soho Theatre in January Photo
MAX AND IVAN: LIFE, CHOICES Comes to London's Soho Theatre in January

Fresh from a sell-out run at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Max & Ivan will be bringing their latest show Max and Ivan: Life, Choices to London’s Soho Theatre for one week only from Monday 15th January until Saturday 20th. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For DEAR ENGLAND at the National Theatre
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
SIX
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
SOME LIKE IT HOT

Recommended For You