London Philharmonic Orchestra Launches LPO Under 30s

Are you under 30, love classical music and want to pay less for concerts? Maybe you’ve been thinking about trying it out or hear orchestral music in films, TV and adverts and want to see it performed on stage?

LPO Under 30s offers anyone aged 30 and under the chance to experience the magic of live orchestral music from some of the best seats in the house for less. Simply sign up with your email address, and discounts for our London concerts will be delivered straight to your inbox on the first Monday of every month.

Offers will vary each month but you’ll never pay more than £20 per ticket and there is no booking fee for LPO Under 30s. You’ll also get drinks offers at selected concerts, and behind the scenes peeks, plus a free LPO tote bag when you book your first ticket.

To sign up, create an account on the Click Here and update your interests to begin receiving Under 30s emails. Photo ID may be requested on concert nights and tickets are subject to availability.