Little Lyric Unveils Shows For 2026 and New Ticket Scheme For Families

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has unveiled a number of Little Lyric shows for 2026, introducing families and young theatre goers to the magic of theatre.

New for 2026, the Club Little Lyric ticket scheme helps families save big on the entire Little Lyric programme, including 2025's festive offering - Father Christmas. Enjoy discounts on Studio and Main House shows, reduced Family pantomime tickets, and exclusive newsletter content. With savings that can cover the cost of membership in just one visit, it's an easy way to enjoy more theatre for less and become part of the Lyric's vibrant community.

Young children and their families will be welcomed into Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's beautiful auditorium for two main stage productions in Spring and Summer 2026. Rod Campbell's much-loved lift-the-flap book leaps from the page to the stage with Dear Zoo (02-05 Mar) in a colourful show packed full of puppetry, songs and, of course, all the animals from the zoo. Originally co-produced by Roald Dahl Story Company, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Leeds Playhouse, The Enormous Crocodile The Musical (28 Jul - 22 Aug) will take to the stage as part of a new major UK tour. This mischievous musical based on Roald Dahl's snappy book has toe-tapping tunes by Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab, a rib-tickling book and lyrics by Suhayla El-Bushra, and additional music and lyrics by Tom Brady. Developed and directed by Emily Lim, it features a menagerie of puppets by co-director and puppetry designer Toby Olié.

In the Lyric Studio, no less than eleven productions for young families will play from January through to March with plenty of theatrical fun for children and their adults. The season begins with Flyaway Katie (17 Jan) from Long Nose Puppets for ages 1-5 followed by Groove Sensation (24 Jan) from Groove Baby for ages 0-4, The Littlest Yak (31 Jan) by LAStheatre for ages 3+, The Mountain Witch (7 Feb) by Speedwell Dance for ages 3-8, Hay! (14 Feb) by Lyngo Theatre for ages 3+, Zoom! (17- 21 Feb) by Pied Piper for ages 3-8, Singor Baffo (28 Feb) by OH! productions for ages 3-8, Last Unicorn Airways (7 Mar) by Half Moon & Blanket Fort Club for ages 5-10, Exciting Science (14 Mar) by MNJ Productions Ltd for ages 4+, Hickory Dickory Dock (21 Mar) by Garlic Theatre for ages 3-8 and The Tale of the Loneliest Whale (28 Mar) by Hoglets Theatre for ages 3+. More titles for 2026 will be announced soon.

Ahead of the 2026 season, Little Lyric presents Raymond Bigg's Father Christmas in the Studio from 19 Nov - 27 Dec 2025. Casting for the production includes Kate Adams, Alejandra Bacelar Pereira, Stephen Chapman, Marcus Hendry, Jack Howells-Davies, Imogen Khan, Grace Liston, Lloyd Notice and Eliza Talman.

Performances

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and NLP present

Dear Zoo

2-5 March 2026

Ages 1+

55 minutes

The Roald Dahl Story Company and Lyric Hammersmith Theatre present

The Enormous Crocodile The Musical

28 July - 22 August 2026

Ages 3+

55 minutes

Studio

Long Nose Puppets

Flyaway Katie

17 January 2026

Ages 1-5

40 minutes + 15 minutes ‘meet the puppets'

Groove Baby

Groove Sensation

24 January 2026

Ages 0-4

55 minutes

LAStheatre

The Littlest Yak

31 January 2026

Ages 3+

45 minutes

Speedwell Dance

The Mountain Witch

07 February 2026

Ages 3-8

50 minutes

Lyngo Theatre

Hay!

14 February 2026

Ages 3+

50 minutes

Pied Piper

Zoom!

17 – 21 February 2026

Ages 3-8

50 minutes

OH! productions

Signor Baffo

28 February 2026

Ages 3-8

45 minutes

Half Moon & Blanket Fort Club

Last Unicorn Airways

7 March 2026

Ages 5-10

45 minutes

MNJ Productions Ltd

Exciting Science

14 March 2026

Ages 4+

60 minutes

Garlic Theatre

Hickory Dickory Dock

21 March 2026

Ages 3-8

50 minutes

Hoglets Theatre

The Tale of the Loneliest Whale

28 March 2026

Ages 3+

60 minutes