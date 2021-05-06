Linzi Hateley to Join JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that star Linzi Hateley will join the West End revival of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat for select performances this summer.

Hateley will fill in for current Narrator, Alexandra Burke.

Hateley has starred in the original London revival production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat as The Narrator, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award

The production will reunite Hateley with her former Joseph co-star, Jason Donovan, who has stepped into the role of Pharoah in this production. Jacy Arrow stars as Joseph.

Linzi's long list of West End credits includes Donna in Mamma Mia!, Éponine in Les Misérables, Roxie Hart in Chicago, Rizzo in Grease and Winifred Banks in Mary Poppins. She also starred as Helen in the National Theatre's revival of London Road and the 2018 tour of Blood Brothers.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat enjoyed a completely sold out season last year. Audiences and critics were unanimous in their acclaim for the legendary musical - the first major collaboration by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber - as it returned to the London Palladium.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the worlds most beloved family musicals. The multi-award winning show, which began life as a small scale school concert, has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international number one tours, and productions in over 80 countries as far afield as Austria and Zimbabwe and from Israel to Peru! The show features songs that have gone on to become pop and musical theatre standards, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door To Me, Jacob and Sons, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go Go Go Joseph.

Told entirely through song with the help of the Narrator, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the story of Jacob's favourite son Joseph and his eleven brothers. After being sold into slavery by the brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled showman, the Pharaoh. As Joseph strives to resolve Egypt's famine, he becomes Pharaoh's right-hand man and eventually reunites with his family.