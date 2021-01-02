Lesley Manville, Sheila Hancock, Graham Vick, and More Named to the New Year's Honours List

The New Year's Honours List has been published, and several members of the theatrical community were named this year.

The list named three new Dames, including actress Sheila Hancock, conductor Professor Jane Allison Glover and make-up artist Patricia McGrath.

Receiving a Knighthood the year is Graham Vick, founder and artistic director of the Birmingham Opera Company.

CBE's have been awarded to composer Julian Anderson, author Anthony Browne, concert pianist William Douglas, professor Bashabi Fraser, conductor Daniel Harding, artist Michael Landy and actress Lesley Manville.

Recieving OBE's are stage designer William Dudley, actor Toby Jones, founding member of Dance UK Bob Lockyer, writer Jed Mercurio, choreographer Stuart Hopps, Wasfi Kani of Grange Park Opera and actress Nina Wadia.

Being made MBE's are Philip Cross, founder of Starcross Youth Theatre; Elizabeth Crump, What Next? Strategic Lead; Simon Danciger, chair of OSO Arts Centre; David Hamilton, founder of Phoenix Dance Theatre; Robert Heard for services to arts and charitale fundraising; Pietra Mello-Pittman and Ella Spira, Sisters Grimm founders; Deborah Scully, deputy principal at Royal Central School of Speech and Drama; Chitra Sundaram, dancer and choreographer; Sharon Watson, Chief executive and principal of Northern School for Contemporary Dance; and Joanne Wheeler for services to Arts and to people with Disabilities.

Finally, awarded OBE are Anand Bhatt and Aakash Odedra, co-founders of Aakash Odedra Company; Sharon Higgins,for supporting the performing arts in South Wales; Catherine Knapp-Evans for supporting arts in mid-Wales; Alan Lane, Artistic Director of Slung Low; Catharine Sinnadurai for services to dance education and training; Patricia Wheatley, CEO of Disability Arts Online; David Williams for services to the arts in Wales; and Jenny Williams for services to culture and creativity.

The full list can be viewed here.